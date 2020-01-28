Blake Lively reveals if he will be in the Gossip Girl reboot

I hate being the bearer of bad news, but it seems that Blake Livelywill not be in the next Gossip Girl restart.

While chatting with the star at the premiere of his new action movie, The rhythm section, Lively confirmed that she is not "involved,quot; in the production of the CW program. She tells E! The news that any question about the series should be addressed to the producers, since she does not participate in the series in any way.

This is not exactly new, since the producer Josh Scwartz Already revealed, the program will focus on a new set of characters. But fans still had some hope when he shared that he and the creative team "approached everyone to inform them that it was happening and that we would love to be involved if they want to participate."

Unfortunately, it seems that Blake and the rest of the beloved cast have set their sights on new projects.