Blake Lively makes New York his runway with a marathon of elegant outfits

Hi, Upper East Siders.

Blake Lively he has taken New York City by surprise when he embarks on the press tour for his next movie The rhythm section. Kick things in the big apple, the Gossip Girl alum has been serving outfit after outfit, giving us great envy by showing his sense of modern and refined style.

%MINIFYHTML2653747cdfcc286747e0bf0b85328b6b13% %MINIFYHTML2653747cdfcc286747e0bf0b85328b6b14%

In 2018, men's fashion-inspired pant suits became his red carpet style while promoting his movie. A simple favor. This time, it seems that Blake is embracing his feminine side, but he is changing things by combining silhouettes, prints and contrasting fabrics.

In addition to serving as our pre-New York Fashion Week preparation, Blake's fashion shows mark her first public appearances since welcoming her third daughter with her husband Ryan Reynolds in the fall of 2019. Talking to Good morning america On Tuesday, the actress talked about what it is like to be the mother of three children. "It's like going from 2 to 3,000," he shared. "I mean, we have so many children. It's crazy."