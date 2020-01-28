Blake Lively makes New York his runway with a marathon of elegant outfits

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Hi, Upper East Siders.
Blake Lively he has taken New York City by surprise when he embarks on the press tour for his next movie The rhythm section. Kick things in the big apple, the Gossip Girl alum has been serving outfit after outfit, giving us great envy by showing his sense of modern and refined style.
In 2018, men's fashion-inspired pant suits became his red carpet style while promoting his movie. A simple favor. This time, it seems that Blake is embracing his feminine side, but he is changing things by combining silhouettes, prints and contrasting fabrics.
In addition to serving as our pre-New York Fashion Week preparation, Blake's fashion shows mark her first public appearances since welcoming her third daughter with her husband Ryan Reynolds in the fall of 2019. Talking to Good morning america On Tuesday, the actress talked about what it is like to be the mother of three children. "It's like going from 2 to 3,000," he shared. "I mean, we have so many children. It's crazy."
See below all the amazing Blakes New York style moments:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020028 / rs_634x1024-200128113051-634-blake-lively3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1067826″ alt=”Blake Lively “/>
Images by José Pérez / Bauer-Griffin / GC
Blue crush
Keeping things monochrome, Blake wore a completely blue outfit consisting of a silky blue dress and a large plush coat. To add a touch of color, opt for a pair of red velvet heels.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020028 / rs_634x1024-200128110600-634-blake-lively.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1067807″ alt=”Blake Lively”/>
James Devaney / GC Images
Monochrome moment
In addition to demonstrating that the world is his catwalk, Blake again showed his exceptional taste. This time, he wore a buttoned white shirt and a long velvet skirt. To give it a little shine, it was complemented with a wide-brimmed hat blake and combat boots with heels.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020028 / rs_634x1024-200128113259-634-blake-lively4.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1067828″ alt=”Blake Lively “/>
Robert Kamau / GC Images
Princess prints
For a night in Brooklyn, Blake dressed in a multicolored long-sleeved dress. Keeping fashionable, as always, she combined the high-cut dress with knee-length buttons and a pair of leather gloves.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020027 / rs_634x1024-200127114226-634-Blake-Lively-NYC-JR-12720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1067470″ alt=”Blake Lively”/>
JosiahW / BACKGRID
Pretty pink
For this romantic look, Blake wore an elegant blush-colored wrap dress that featured an elegant pleat along the hem. Challenging the winter of New York, he combined the look with a pair of burgundy gloves and matching heel combat boots. To match the look, he wore tons of necklaces with golden chains and a deep plum lip.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020028 / rs_634x1024-200128063231-634-Blake-Lively-JR-12820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1067666″ alt=”Blake Lively “/>
James Devaney / GC Images
Sun ray
An ode to his love for men's clothing, Blake put on a button-down shirt with a sequined sweater vest, which he tucked into a pair of high-waisted shorts and combined with a matching raincoat.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020027 / rs_634x1024-200127155917-634-blake-lively-rhythm-section-premiere.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1067587″ alt=”Blake Lively “/>
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Go Go Voom
Channeling the old Hollywood glamor with a velvet dress with bare shoulders, Blake looked elegant as he walked the red carpet of The rhythm section premiere. Of course, such an elegant appearance would not be complete with a pearl necklace.
No one can beat Blake's style game!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.