Blake Lively looks radiant at the first appearance on the red carpet after baby No. 3

The star of & # 39; Rhythm Section & # 39; It is impressive with a strapless black velvet dress that hugs your figure while attending the premiere of her new movie in New York City.

Blake Lively He turns his head on his first appearance on the red carpet since he gave birth to his third child. Attend a screening in New York of "The rhythm section"On Monday, January 27, the actress who played Stephanie Patrick in the drama directed by Reed Morano seemed radiant as she exuded the old Hollywood glamor.

When attending the event held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the 32-year-old was surprised with a strapless black velvet dress from Dolce & Gabbana. He combined the dress that embraces the figure with Christian Louboutin boots over the knee and black leather gloves. Using her locks in an elegant updo, she completed her look with silver earrings and a pearl necklace with an emerald stone.

Blake Lively looked radiant for his first event on the red carpet after giving birth to his third baby.

The actress known as Serena van der Woodsen in "Gossip Girl"She was accompanied by her mother Elaine and her older sister Robyn for the screening. On the red carpet, she took the time to pose with co-stars Jewish law Y Jaffrey breed. The producer Barbara Broccoli also joined her at the event.

Before the screening, the "Coffee society"The actress was seen opting for a vintage look when she left The Crosby Hotel for a press tour. With a wavy pink avant-garde coat, she added burgundy leather gloves, gold necklace layers and a pair of boots To maintain the atmosphere of the forties., The hair was collected at the sides and the lips were colored a deep red.

Lively returned to the red carpet five months after receiving her third daughter with her husband Ryan Reynolds. Although he has not yet shared details about the new addition to his family, theGreen Lantern"The actress recently expressed her longing for her toned abs before the baby.

"Looking for a good picture of me and @sterlingkbrown, but my abs look great here," he wrote in an Instagram Story post that showed her lying on a bed wearing only a sports bra with an exposed flat stomach. "Dear abs, we miss you."

"The Rhythm Section" sees Lively assuming the role of a woman seeking revenge against those who organized an air accident that killed her family. This international spy movie is scheduled for release in theaters nationwide on January 31.