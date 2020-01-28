Blac Chyna never gave Kylie Jenner permission to take a dream in the Kobe Bryant helicopter

Instagram

Through her lawyer, Rob Kardashian's ex-fiance issues a statement criticizing the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; for taking his daughter to & # 39; a dangerous activity & # 39 ;.

Blac Chyna she was "distraught" after discovering that her daughter Dream had been taken by helicopter by the baby's aunt Kylie Jenner without your permission

Kylie turned to her Instagram stories on Monday (January 27) to pay tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died with his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Sunday, and reveals that he often flew on the same Sikorsky S-76 plane where the athlete was when he was killed.

It was reported that Kylie had once hired the helicopter to take Dream, her brother's daughter. Rob kardashian and Chyna, off for her third birthday.

And after the revelation, Chyna responded in a statement through her lawyer, and Lynne Ciani told In Touch Weekly magazine that the reality star was "distraught" when she discovered what had happened.

"Chyna has realized that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, her beautiful daughter and seven other precious souls to profess her & # 39; anguish & # 39; that she and Dream had ridden in the same helicopter with the same pilot before the horrific Sunday. accident, "said Ciana. "What Kylie couldn't reveal was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter trip and that Chyna would never have given Kylie that permission."

"No father should find out after his son has participated in a dangerous activity without his permission. Chyna expressed strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again. Send his most sincere prayers and condolences to all the families impacted by the tragedy of yesterday. "

Neither Rob nor Kylie had responded to the statement when WENN went to the press.