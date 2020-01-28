Blac Chyna "furious,quot; that Kylie Jenner took Stormi in the Kobe Bryant helicopter

Blac Chyna is reportedly not happy with Kylie Jenner after the keeping up with the Kardashians The star took Chyna's daughter, Dream Renée, in the Kobe Bryant helicopter in November last year. It was the same helicopter that crashed and killed nine people, including the legendary basketball player.

Following the news of the death of former Los Angeles student, Lynne Ciani, Chyna's lawyer, sent a statement to AMI alleging that Jenner took Dream in the helicopter without Blac's authorization.

Jenner paid tribute to everyone who died in the helicopter, including Ara Zobayan, with whom Jenner had flown before. On his social media account, Jenner shared that he had flown with Kobe and the aforementioned pilot.

Chyna and her lawyer wrote in their statement that Kylie never asked her permission to do so. Ciani said "no father,quot; should discover that his children were involved in a dangerous activity without proper authorization.

The owner of Kylie Cosmetics, 22, showed Dream's helicopter trip on her social networks, including several photographs in front of the helicopter and then in 2019. As most know, Chyna had the baby Dream with Rob Kardashian. They separated in February 2017.

The followers of Rob and Chyna know that they have been involved in a custody battle for the past two years or so, and the 32-year-old seeks to obtain full custody of the young woman. TMZ revealed the court documents at the beginning of the month.

In September 2017, Chyna and Rob agreed to joint custody, however, things have clearly changed between them since then. In recent news, TMZ claimed that Rob accused Chyna of spending $ 600 on alcohol every day and also accused her of using cocaine.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian wrote a statement stating that Dream, to whom the reality star said he was becoming increasingly violent, has said he no longer wants to return home with Chyna.

The legal disputes of Chyna and Rob began in July 2017 when Rob posted explicit photographs of her on social media. Since then, it has not been in the public eye so much.



