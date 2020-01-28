Ben & Jerry & # 39; s presents new flavors of vegan ice cream

%MINIFYHTMLd9feefe823bdb3eed44ea47fad5a186311% %MINIFYHTMLd9feefe823bdb3eed44ea47fad5a186312%

#Roommates, the days have passed when being vegan meant having limited options when it comes to enjoying your favorite foods, especially when it comes to sweets. Ben & Jerry & # 39; s, possibly the most popular ice cream brand, has just revealed something special to all vegans, and it looks so good that even non-vegans can try.

@ Refinery29 reports, Ben & Jerry’s is releasing new flavors of vegan ice cream to its existing line and the key to the process is to use sunflower butter as a base for dairy-free and nut-free treats. Known by the brand as "frozen non-dairy dessert," there are now three additional flavors to choose from.

Crème Brûlée, a caramel base burned with brown sugar cookies and swirls of salted caramel, Mint Chocolate Cookie, a vegan and nutless version of a classic with chocolate sandwich cookie pieces on a sweet mint base and finally, " Milk "and cookies, a vanilla base, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sandwich cookies and chocolate chip swirls.

Ben & Jerry's previous vegan flavors include: Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Chocolate Brownie, Cinnamon Buns, Seven Layer Coconut and P.B. & Biscuits.

The best part of these new Ben & Jerry flavors is that you still get the same satisfaction from the regular pints that are full of endless pieces of flavors that are embedded in every bite. You can find the latest editions of Ben & Jerry's vegan ice cream line where ice creams are sold and cost around $ 6 per pint.

