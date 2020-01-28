Ben J of New Boyz pimps his own baby mom, taking her to work during pregnancy

%MINIFYHTML919b2d7750c5417fc34f9dd45ee85c4511% %MINIFYHTML919b2d7750c5417fc34f9dd45ee85c4512%

Earl & # 39; Ben J & # 39; Benjamin talks about his work as a pimp after his hip-hop group broke up in a new interview with DJ Vlad and reveals that he has pregnant one of his girls.

Earl "Ben J"Benjamin opened to work after his musical career faded. In a recent meeting with DJ Vladfirst New boyz Member talked about pimping. "It worked for me. It doesn't work for everyone," he said.

"I am about to have a baby with my h **," he revealed, before adding that he is still working while pregnant. When asked if she wasn't worried that she lost the baby, he insisted: "She won't lose any baby, we keep her healthy."

Ben started pimping when he was 22 years old. "Yes, that was when it all went down the drain with the New Boyz," he said. "I really had to solve something."

During the interview, Ben J also talked about his former bandmate Dominic "Legacy"Thomas. He accused Legacy's ex-girlfriend Tinashe of playing a role in breaking the hip-hop duo. He said she was a bad influence on his friend.

The legacy allegedly left New Boyz for her. "He wanted to stay with Tinashe and work in his career," Ben said. "The legacy is a big part of why Tinashe is who she is. He produced, like, her first complete project. You know what I say and filmed all her videos and she didn't give him credit."

"You know what I'm saying, I'm like & # 39; bruh, that's disgusting, how do you leave your group for this bum a ** b *** h? & # 39;" he continued.

"He (Legacy) pretended as if he had a shit, a … what they call, a stomach virus. It was food poisoning, but that was just nonsense because Tinashe told him that & # 39; Shit is childish. Don't do that. Don't do this. "

It is not the first time that Ben J ignores Tinashe and Legacy.

Meanwhile, Legacy once wrote this cryptic message: "I had a friend who supported me when New Boyz was booming and then turned around and started fucking my ex when his career appeared. Team without a team." When speculation began to heat up, Ben clarified: "He is not talking about me for your information."

New Boyz broke up in 2013, and Ben J was the one who made the announcement. "We have decided that we would like to share our talents with our fans individually," he said at the time. "I wish my brother (Legacy) the best in everything he does, and I can't wait until the two in the Grammy are nominated for our solo efforts."