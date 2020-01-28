BBC apologizes for transmitting images of LeBron James in the Kobe Bryant segment

%MINIFYHTML5f77185d2cd054ecc04ccc0b061adb6a11% %MINIFYHTML5f77185d2cd054ecc04ccc0b061adb6a12%

Newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti admits the mistake at the end of the News At Ten newsletter, while BBC News at Six and Ten editor Paul Royall issues an apology for the human error on Twitter.

BBC officials apologized after mistakenly transmitting images of a basketball star Lebron James during a segment about the death of a fellow player of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Kobe Bryant.

The 41-year-old man and his daughter, Gianna, 13, were traveling to one of their basketball games in their private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas on Sunday, January 26 in the morning. Both were among the nine reported people who lost their lives.

However, during the coverage of the tragic incident, the BBC News At Ten program transmitted images of James exceeding Bryant's career point count, and could not explain why viewers were watching James on the screen instead of Bryant

Viewers pointed out the error online, criticizing the BBC for confusing the two prominent black basketball stars.

At the end of the newsletter, news reader Reeta Chakrabarti apologized for the previous error on the screen saying: "In our coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant, in a section of the report, we mistakenly displayed images of another basketball player, LeBron James. "

"We apologize for the mistake."

Paul Royall, editor of BBC News on Six and Ten, also posted an apology on Twitter, saying the program "mistakenly used images of LeBron James in a section of the report."

He added: "We apologize for this human error that fell below our usual standards in the program."

Numerous stars have come to social networks to share tributes to the victims of the accident, with the acting head of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason, Jr. holding a "moment of silence" when he opened the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday.