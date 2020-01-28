Azealia Banks says that Tyler, the creator only won Grammy because white men “ fetishized him & # 39; & # 39;

WENN / Brian To / Avalon

Only a few years ago Azealia Banks defended Tyler the creator when he was banned from entering the United Kingdom due to his letters. This time, however, the open star criticized rapper "Yonkers" for his victory at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 and suggested that he did not deserve the award.

He started his video on Instagram Stories by suggesting that the events Tyler could perform, receive a nomination and win the prize mean that "there had to be some serious handshakes that had to happen." He then called him for "getting angry" for not getting the album trophy of the year after his victory in the best rap album.

"This n *** a makes a project for N.E.R.D remains and thinks it's the new David Bowie and it has to be awarded in different categories, "Azealia continued." Now, n *** a, you make hip-hop music, you make rap music! ". He no longer removed the words, kept calling" IGOR "garbage and said he only won the Best Rap Album because the" elite of the whites "fetishized him.

Calling Tyler "ungrateful," she said, "Think of all the women who aren't even seen by the Grammys. I'm just here to tell you that & # 39; IGOR & # 39; wasn't promoted, little sister." In another part of the video, the master of ceremonies accused him of trying to be a "black type of art" and emphasized that he "needs to impress" more if he wants to be.

Tyler has not yet responded to Azealia's comment. However, he recently brought an old tweet from a social media user who said he would never get a Grammy. Now that his album "IGOR" won the Best Rap Album award, he replied to the user: "I FAVORED THIS PREVIOUS YEAR ONLY FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I HAVE ONE. YES, I'M SMALL LIKE F ** K, GOOD DAY".