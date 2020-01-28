Australian Open 2020: the seven match points that Roger Federer saved against Tennys Sandgren

%MINIFYHTML4b7a79a7ec61b4dc6b096e605dfb060b11% %MINIFYHTML4b7a79a7ec61b4dc6b096e605dfb060b12%

Roger Federer saved seven match points against Tennys Sandgren, who will have to regret the missed opportunities in his quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Federer finally beat a leg injury and his American opponent 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 in three hours, 31 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

But Sandgren wasted seven match points in the fourth set, including four in an extraordinary tie-break.

We take a closer look at the match points that Federer kept.

First match point: Federer serving 4-5, 40-AD in the fourth set

With a second service to play, Sandgren gets into the spot and Federer returns a deep setback. But the American pulls the trigger too early with his next opportunity, sending a reverse to the net while trying to lower the line.

Second match point: Federer serving 4-5, 40-AD in the fourth set

Another second service to aim for, Sandgren gets into the spot, but it is Federer who dictates before the American sends a domesticated right-wing coup.

Third match point: Federer serving 4-5, 40-AD in the fourth set

Sandgren manages to get to the point despite a good service from Federer in the middle before hitting the tape with a right blow from behind the baseline.

Fourth game point: Federer serving 3-6 in the tiebreaker of the fourth set

Another second Federer service, Sandgren controls the first part of the point from the baseline. However, it allows the great Swiss to re-enter before putting a setback on the net while trying to change direction by lowering the line.

Fifth game point: Federer serving 4-6 in the tiebreaker of the fourth set

Federer gets an excellent service that Sandgren cannot return.

Sixth game point: Sandgren serving 6-5 in the playoff of the fourth set

Finally, an opportunity in the service, Sandgren attacks but simply cannot do enough with a backhand volley. Reach a right-wing volley but Federer has an open court to play to level the tiebreaker.

Seventh game point: Federer serving 6-7 in the tiebreaker of the fourth set

Once again, Federer loses a first service. They meet upside down when Sandgren shows good depth before Federer finally changes the direction for a point of 19 shots. But it is a cut that undoes Sandgren, whose return reaches half the network.