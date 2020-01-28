Australia in the hands of flash floods and forest fires | News

%MINIFYHTMLcf22eb6f01ad69e01fd4e56231e8c61d11% %MINIFYHTMLcf22eb6f01ad69e01fd4e56231e8c61d12%

Australia is again under the control of two extreme weather conditions, facing floods in the north and fires in the south.

Low tropical development in the Gulf of Queensland country has brought damaging winds and torrential downpours to the region.

the small cattle town of Normanton on the southern coast of the Gulf of Carpentaria, he was hit by flash floods, while A very wet weekend was followed by another 198 millimeters of rain in the 24 hours until 06:00 GMT on Tuesday morning.

The Gulf area remains the key area of ​​concern and flood warnings remain in effect.

More roads and buildings are likely to be cut in the coming days as the weakening of the tropical low slowly crosses the border into the Northern Territory. Some places may still receive another 200 mm of rain or more for the weekend.

Concerns of flash floods remain around eastern Queensland, where slow storms have caused some phenomenal downpours. Townsville had 99 mm of rain on Tuesday and 88 km (55 miles) southeast, Ayr recorded 421 mm. This total was flooded by the 529 mm that fell 15 km (nine miles) away on the island of Rita.

Showers are not expected to be so intense in the coming days.

Elsewhere, the southern parts of the country remain focused on heat and lack of rain. There is currently a mass of hot air over Western Australia, with a temperature that rose to 39.9 degrees Celsius (103.82 Fahrenheit) in Perth on Tuesday afternoon.

This heat is expected to spread eastward this week forcing temperatures and the danger of fire in the southern states and territories. Adelaide is forecast to reach 42C (107.6F) on Thursday with a maximum of 41C (105.8) possible in Melbourne the next day.

From Australia Meteorology Office said sAll heat wave conditions are forecast to affect parts of Western Australia, South Australia, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Terrtory, Victoria and Tasmania between Tuesday and Sunday, and some places are likely to suffer from extreme heat waves.