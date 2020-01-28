Asylum seekers find a new route to Europe, which flows to a divided Cyprus

KOFINOU, Cyprus – Upon closing his student visa, Clinton Yebga boarded a Turkish Airlines flight in his native Cameroon, changed planes in Istanbul and landed smoothly in northern Cyprus.

But instead of heading to his university in the north controlled by Turkey, he addressed the so-called green line, a nominal barrier that divides the island, and the Republic of Cyprus, a part of the European Union.

Today, awaiting a decision on his asylum application, he lives in the orderly Kofinou refugee camp, where his Syrians, Palestinians and other Cameroonians are his neighbors.

Yebga and the others are among the more than 11,200 people who last year discovered a tortuous route to the European Union that has left this small island with the largest number of asylum seekers per capita in Europe.