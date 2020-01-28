Asylum seekers find a new route to Europe, which flows to a divided Cyprus

KOFINOU, Cyprus – Upon closing his student visa, Clinton Yebga boarded a Turkish Airlines flight in his native Cameroon, changed planes in Istanbul and landed smoothly in northern Cyprus.
But instead of heading to his university in the north controlled by Turkey, he addressed the so-called green line, a nominal barrier that divides the island, and the Republic of Cyprus, a part of the European Union.
Today, awaiting a decision on his asylum application, he lives in the orderly Kofinou refugee camp, where his Syrians, Palestinians and other Cameroonians are his neighbors.
Yebga and the others are among the more than 11,200 people who last year discovered a tortuous route to the European Union that has left this small island with the largest number of asylum seekers per capita in Europe.
"The simplest way is to think that northern Cyprus is the largest airport transit hall in the world," said James Ker-Lindsay, principal investigator at the London School of Economics who specializes in politics in southeastern Europe.
"You have landed in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, but it is not until you pass the border control on the green line, which is not a border in itself, that you are officially in the Republic of Cyprus," he said.
More asylum seekers are doing exactly that, presenting Cyprus, with a population of 850,000 inhabitants, a budding migration crisis that much of the rest of the European Union has left behind. Most migrants, Cypriot authorities said, arrived by land from the north.
Yebga, 23, with a quick and radiant smile and poetic English, said he left his home country because he faced persecution as a journalist. Civil fight over low heat.
After his mother was beaten for refusing to tell the police where he was, Mr. Yebga said he knew he had to leave. He spent 1,000 euros, about $ 1,100, on his Turkish Airlines flight and another € 1,000 to enroll in the university in northern Cyprus.
In November, buckling a single bag, he went to Cyprus.
Within days, he was in the European Union, housed in a quiet refugee camp made of transport containers and a small playground located in the hills near the capital, Nicosia, where he applied for asylum.
"I had no idea about the division of Cyprus," Yebga said on a cold night in his temporary home, echoing dozens of people in his situation who express confusion at the complex political situation. "I just thought, I need to get to Europe, to be safe from harassment."
People traffickers and people who present themselves as agents of private universities in Cyprus controlled by Turkey often suggest the route to potential asylum seekers, but do not explain the complexities of the political situation on the island.
Many asylum seekers arrive in Cyprus believing that it is somehow linked to continental Europe (it is not), or that it belongs to Schengen travel zone without passport (does not).
Experts say this is the reason why Cyprus emerged as a destination only after other routes to the European Union were closed.
The number of asylum seekers in Cyprus was five times higher in 2019 than four years ago, unlike the rest of the block, where those numbers have declined significantly since 2015.
The incipient migration crisis of the island is a consequence of its tense history and its continuous division, which has defeated mediation attempts for decades.
After a coup overthrew the Cypriot government in 1974 and there was an attempt to unite the island with Greece, Turkey sent its army. When the fighting stopped, the island split.
Today, the so-called green line is not a border or a bridge, but separates the ethnically Greek south from the Turkish north, which is controlled by an administration recognized only by Turkey.
The state of the island, which is located in the eastern Mediterranean, just 160 kilometers from the Syrian coast, It generates innumerable problems that affect Cypriots on both sides of the green line.
In the black box that is the "Cyprus problem,quot;, as the intractable division of the island is known, refugees are additional collateral damage.
As the north is considered occupied territory of the Republic of Cyprus, the Nicosia authorities do not recognize or communicate with the administration there.
On the other hand, Turkey does not recognize the internationally recognized government of the Republic of Cyprus in Nicosia, which means that the agreement between the European Union and Turkey on immigrants de facto eliminates Cyprus.
Although some asylum seekers arrive in southern Cyprus by air or by boat from Lebanon, Syria or Turkey, a large majority arrive by land from the north, authorities say.
An unknown number of immigrants languish in northern Cyprus, which for years has been a destination for Orientals and Africans fleeing economic hardships and war.
The authorities in the north periodically take vigorous measures, and do not offer asylum or refugee status, but also tolerate many.
But they have found themselves without knowing what to do with the multitudes of Syrians who arrived in the last two years, before they needed visas.
A young woman from Homs, Syria, said she was on the last direct flight from Beirut, Lebanon, to Ercan, in northern Cyprus, in June. When it landed, he said, it was carried in a container with dozens of other Syrians by the airport for days. The fiasco led northern Cyprus to tighten its visa rules for Syrians.
Finally, a non-governmental organization affiliated with the United Nations helped the stranded Syrians to reach the green line, which they crossed, said the young woman, who identified herself only as Roshka.
Others have been caught in limbo in the north, including Mustafa Alagha. Architect trained in a wealthy professional family that bounces between Syria and Kuwait, fled Aleppo in 2012 and headed first to Alexandria, Egypt.
He earned his architecture degree from a university in northern Cyprus, and completed a master's degree. For a while, he was happy, he said, making friends with other Syrians.
Then the walls began to close. First, his Syrian passport expired and he had no means to renew it, other than presenting himself at a Syrian consulate. But that would mean surrendering to a government that wants to enlist it in the army.
After the administration in northern Cyprus tightened its visa rules, it applied for a visa three times to go to Turkey, and was rejected each time.
If he went to the green line and requested asylum from the Republic of Cyprus, he would be stuck waiting for a decision for years and could not work as an architect.
"It would mean going back to zero," he said. "I'm 32 years old, I don't think I can start from scratch."
For now, he has a job and an apartment. But, ultimately, he is trapped.
"This is not home," he said, "and never will be."