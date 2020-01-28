Ashleigh Barty reaches the semifinals of the Australian Open where she plays with Sofia Kenin | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML63e112a8cd25f7202b8a14434f2b24f211% %MINIFYHTML63e112a8cd25f7202b8a14434f2b24f212%

Australia has not had a local winner in Melbourne Park since the triumph of Chris O & # 39; Neil in the women's tournament in 1978, but the nation crazy about sports can feel that Barty is ready to break the drought





The dreams of a local winner at the Australian Open became more real on Tuesday when Ashleigh Barty produced a brilliant display to beat Petra Kvitova and reach the semifinals.

The world's No. 1 is the first Australian woman to make the last four singles since Wendy Turnbull in 1984 and aims to become the first to lift the trophy since Chris O & # 39; Neil six years earlier.

It was at this stage last year that his challenge failed, Kvitova made his way to a victory in straight sets, but Barty has become a Grand Slam champion and the best player in the world since then.

A tight first set could have been anyway, but it was Barty who went through it in a tiebreaker, saving a set point, and she had complete control in the second to win 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.

"It has been absolutely incredible, I knew I had to do my best against Petra," Barty said on the court. "I think Petra, in my opinion, is the perfect competitor.

"Regardless of whether he wins or loses, he always has a big smile on his face. I love testing myself against her."

Barty hugs Petra Kvitova after winning his quarterfinals at Rod Laver Arena

It was early in the day for the main game and the spectators were still heading to Rod Laver Arena when the contest began.

Kvitova wasn't spinning, he crushed the ball in the corners to break 2-1, but then played a game full of mistakes to return it.

It was the theme of the set, with the Czech, who was defeated in the final by Naomi Osaka 12 months ago, going bankrupt and seeing mixed results.

I will have nothing but a massive smile on my face when I go out to this beautiful court. Ashleigh Barty facing Sofia Kenin in the semifinals

Barty did his part, using his skills throughout the field to divert Kvitova's power and digging with everything he had when he was tight.

She saved five break points in a seventh long game and two more in 5-5 before winning the last three playoff points.

After having worked so hard to get the advantage, Barty was not willing to let her go, and achieved victory with an ace after an hour and 44 minutes.

Sofia Kenin reached her first Grand Slam semifinal

In the last four, the 23-year-old will take fourteenth place. Sofia Kenin, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur.

The most surprising of the last eight clashes was also a contrast of styles between the constant Kenin and the Tunisian Jabeur, who has a magic box of tricks, but does not always know how to deploy them better.

In the end, the American Kenin reached the top, and this victory takes her to the edge of the top 10 with potentially more to come.

"He is obviously having an incredible career, he has really developed his game in the last 12-18 months," Barty said of Kenin, born in Moscow. "It's about me trying to put on my shoes again.

"I will have nothing but a huge smile on my face when I go out to this beautiful court."

