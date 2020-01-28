Ascot will talk with bookmakers about underage players | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2a68bf4757291d7abad416f3dcff065811% %MINIFYHTML2a68bf4757291d7abad416f3dcff065812%





Royal Ascot officials will explain to bookmakers in the course that "it is not acceptable,quot; to accept bets from underage players, as reported in a small number at last year's meeting.

A spokesman for the course confirmed that Ascot knows the instances, involving seven bookmakers in the ring at the Royal meeting last June, in which a trial purchase of a betting ticket by a 16-year-old was successful.

The betting houses involved face fines, reportedly, up to more than £ 7,000 in one case, following the timely checks made by the Gaming Commission.

When asked if the racecourse was aware of the test purchases, the Ascot spokesman said: "Yes, we work with the Gaming Commission to make sure this is facilitated."

He added: "It is not a long-term concern. But in the current climate, it is clearly not acceptable, and the bookmakers in question, when identified, will approach ourselves and ensure that their responsibilities are adequate. release ".

The legal age allowed to bet in the United Kingdom, in progress or elsewhere, is 18 years.