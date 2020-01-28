As the coronavirus spreads, Hong Kong limits border traffic with mainland China

HONG KONG – Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief official, said Tuesday that the city would reduce the number of visitors to mainland China in an effort to control the spread of the new coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan City last month.

The limits, including reductions in arrivals by plane, rail, bus and ferry, will begin at midnight on Thursday. Days of increasing pressure from health workers, epidemiologists and even pro-Beijing politicians who have traditionally supported Ms. Lam's government continue.

Hong Kong has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus, all of which come from mainland China.