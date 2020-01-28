Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi escapes ligament damage against Bournemouth | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLac029d86f20bbad1ec0b99d9166254a011% %MINIFYHTMLac029d86f20bbad1ec0b99d9166254a012%





Shkodran Mustafi suffered a sprained ankle during the FA Cup tie in Bournemouth on Monday

Shkodran Mustafi's ankle injury is not as serious as Arsenal feared for the first time with a sprained ankle during the victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup in Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old was taken on a stretcher just after the time of the 2-1 victory on Monday night.

But, after scans and checks on Tuesday, it was revealed that the injury was a sprained ankle and not lasting ligament damage, which means it will be out of play for weeks instead of months.

Mustafi was told last summer that he was free to leave the club, but the defender, signed from Valencia for £ 35 million in 2016, chose to stay at Emirates Stadium.

He found himself in the hierarchical order and playing in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup before the new Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, restored faith in a player who has faced continued criticism of his performances.

Mustafi started the last three games and impressed at Vitality Stadium before being replaced by Rob Holding.

He made a mistake that led to Chelsea's opening goal and a red card for teammate David Luiz in the 2-2 draw of the Premier League at Stamford Bridge a week ago, but he recovered to show a safe display.

Mustafi recently admitted that he had been "affected,quot; by the constant questioning of his ability but that, having been linked to a club move in January, now seems to be part of the plans until at least the summer.

Arsenal has been strongly linked to Flamengo's central defender, Pablo Mari, during the window and it is understood that the movement can still happen, even though the former Manchester City man traveled back to Brazil after flying to England to Talk during the weekend.

It remains to be seen if Mustafi's injury will rule him out of the club's planned rest in Dubai during his two-week period without a game.

Arsenal confirmed that they would travel to the Middle East between their trip to Burnley on Sunday and Newcastle's visit on February 16.

"As we prepare for several key games, we expect a routine change with some warm weather training," Arteta said when the club announced its plans.

"Dubai is a fantastic place and the football facilities there are first class.

It will do us good to experience a change of environment before entering a crucial part of the season. "