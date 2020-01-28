Ariana Madix talks about Vanderpump Rules bachelorette drama

Brittany CartwrightThe bachelorette party will take place during the new night Vanderpump Rules, and due to an exclusive preview video released several hours ago, fans know that it ends with Jax TaylorThe fiance of tears.

Cartwright & # 39; s Vanderpump co-star Ariana Madix chats with Morning pop about the emotional moment in this clip of today's show. As the chaotic advance of the reality series showed, hysteria came in a Miami nightclub after its VIP hosts entered the crowd with a sign that said: "Don't do it, Brittany!" Cartwright didn't bother at first, but broke when he heard Kristen DouteThe negative answer

"That's so tacky and so rude. It wasn't good that they did it tonight," Kristen told him.

During the appearance of Madix in POTM, says that the message "was not an excavation in Britney,quot;, since the place treats all future brides with similar signage. He also assures the public that the bachelorette party explosion was more than the inconvenience we have seen on the screen so far.

"I hope you see how much fun (Cartwright) really ended up having at your party," continues the author of the cocktail book.