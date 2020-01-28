Anthony Joshua is almost certain to fight Kubrat Pulev in the UK, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML846c1a16e39157dc6940b082d433431511% %MINIFYHTML846c1a16e39157dc6940b082d433431512%





Anthony Joshua is ready to receive a fight back home

Anthony Joshua "will almost certainly,quot; defend his heavyweight world titles against Kubrat Pulev in Britain, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The unified champion of Great Britain has been given more time to talk with Bulgarian Pulev, his mandatory IBF challenger, but the head of Matchroom Boxing is confident that the terms will be agreed within a fortnight.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and The Emirates, home of Arsenal FC, are on the list of possible locations in the United Kingdom, with a possible date in May or June.

It is almost certain that it will be AJ's next fight and almost certainly in the United Kingdom. Eddie Hearn

"It is close and if it were difficult to do, we would now make portfolio offers or ask for it," Hearn said. Sky sports. "We talked to the camps and they basically said we need another two weeks and we will have it finished."

"The main problem we have is that Pulev wants to earn as much money for that fight as he can. There is not as much money for that fight in the United Kingdom as elsewhere, but AJ has given me the instructions I included." New York, I boxed in Saudi Arabia, I would like to do this in the United Kingdom.

Kubrat Pulev is the clear forward to face Joshua

"Spurs, Emirates, Cardiff, Twickenham, everywhere are at stake, but most likely in late May, early June. Joshua-Pulev in the United Kingdom."

Joshua was also ordered to face the mandatory WBO challenger Oleksandr Usyk, who was not completely ruled out, although the Ukrainian will accept an alternative fight with Derek Chisora.

"Possible, but we have agreed terms with Chisora ​​and Usyk for that fight," Hearn said. "It's just a case of finishing it, on March 28, beginning of April, but I'm sure you'll see that fight too."