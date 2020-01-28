Announcement of Trump's US-Israeli plan: why now? The | Trump News

The presentation of the plan by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict comes at a crucial time for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a trial on corruption charges and also runs for re-election .

Trump held separate meetings on Monday with Prime Minister and his main rival, Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White centrist alliance, before Tuesday’s scheduled meeting with Netanyahu when the US-Israeli plan is expected to be revealed.

Plus:

Palestinian leaders have already rejected the plan amid concerns that it would not address the 52-year-old Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, raising questions about the timing of the announcement. Three years later, Trump's plan would be presented as his political trial continues in the US Senate. UU. And the Israeli parliament has planned to hold a debate on Netanyahu's request for judicial immunity.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu withdraws the request for immunity against corruption charges

The summit seems to be a welcome distraction for both leaders, while some analysts have questioned whether the moment could provide a boost to Netanyahu before the Israeli parliamentary elections scheduled for March 2.

Distraction of immunity procedures.

Some critics in Israel have pointed out that the timing of the announcement could be seen as an attempt to distract themselves from Netanyahu's immunity procedures.

Dahlia Scheindlin, public opinion expert and political analyst, told Al Jazeera that the next plan had "people distracted in the short term from that,quot;.

Netanyahu was charged with fraud, abuse of trust and bribery in November in three separate cases. On Tuesday, the Knesset discussed whether it will establish a committee to discuss Netanyahu's request for immunity regarding the charges.

But Netanyahu withdrew his request for immunity from prosecution, issuing a statement on Facebook on Tuesday in which he said that the procedures in parliament would have been a "circus,quot; and that he did not want to participate in this "dirty game."

White House to launch plan for the Middle East on Tuesday: Trump

Upon withdrawing the immunity request, Netanyahu opened the way for a trial to begin corruption charges. The Israeli attorney general presented the accusation against the prime minister in a Jerusalem court hours after the announcement.

Netanyahu also hopes to shift media attention to his diplomacy in Washington, which "is undoubtedly taking advantage of its strengths," said Scheindlin.

Scheindlin noted that Pre-election polls in Israel have not moved much in the past year, with Netanyahu and Gantz in a stalemate, despite the fact that Israel held two inconclusive elections and charges brought against Netanyahu.

While several commenters suggested that Monday's meetings with Trump represented a political risk to Gantz, Scheindlin said that by meeting with Trump, Gantz rose to "Netanyahu level."

"In a way, Netanyahu took a risk by putting Gantz in a position where he may look like a statesman involved in high-level diplomacy, which puts him at the level of Netanyahu," Scheindlin said.

Threat of annexation of the Jordan Valley

Israeli journalist Meron Rapoport He told Al Jazeera that Netanyahu's main objective was to change the focus of the electoral campaign from his legal problems to Trump's plan.

Reports in the Israeli media have suggested that the plan could include the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, and the imposition of Israeli sovereignty over a series of illegal settlements there.

Rapoport said the key issue related to the timing of the announcement was whether Netanyahu would try to use the plan to boost the annexation of some parts of the Jordan Valley in the weeks leading up to the Israeli elections while a "sympathetic president,quot; is in the White House. .

"Sometimes history plays games and this plan presents itself as the golden opportunity of the settlers and the right to annex large parts of the West Bank and puts the idea of ​​a Palestinian state off the table," Rapoport said, noting that Trump has It has been portrayed as a supporter of the idea of ​​annexation.

Competing for the votes among the right-wing Israeli electorate, Gantz promised on January 21 to annex the Jordan Valley if he wins the elections, adding that he would do so "in coordination with the international community."

In a Likud campaign speech the same night, Netanyahu said he would apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and all the West Bank settlements "without exception."

"Why wait until after the elections if we can apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley at this time with a broad consensus in the Knesset?" he said.

Despite annexationist rhetoric in the election campaign, Rapoport said he was not sure that Israel would move to formally annex the territory.

"(Already) it is considered largely part of Israel. The majority of the Israeli public sees nothing new here," Rapoport said.

"The annexation seems almost natural because in the last 25 years, the settlements have become part of Israel's de facto. The green line was erased in many ways, at least in the conscience of the Israelis."