Five years ago, Sporting News ranked the top 25 coaches without a championship in the six most important sports in North America (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college football, college basketball).

We review that list with some interesting facts. Joe Maddon and Barry Trotz won championships, being off our list. Ten of those trainers are no longer active, either fired or retired because they could not leave the schneid.

One name stands out: Andy Reid. The Chiefs coach can win his first championship as head coach when Kansas City meets San Francisco in Super Bowl 54 on February 2. Reid is not the only Super Bowl coach in our 2020 edition. Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco was also in the top 25.

One of those two will leave the Super Bowl on Sunday. The other will remain trapped in that training purgatory that only a championship can fix.