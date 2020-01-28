Andy Reid and the 25 best coaches who haven't won a championship

Five years ago, Sporting News ranked the top 25 coaches without a championship in the six most important sports in North America (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college football, college basketball).
We review that list with some interesting facts. Joe Maddon and Barry Trotz won championships, being off our list. Ten of those trainers are no longer active, either fired or retired because they could not leave the schneid.
One name stands out: Andy Reid. The Chiefs coach can win his first championship as head coach when Kansas City meets San Francisco in Super Bowl 54 on February 2. Reid is not the only Super Bowl coach in our 2020 edition. Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco was also in the top 25.
One of those two will leave the Super Bowl on Sunday. The other will remain trapped in that training purgatory that only a championship can fix.
Baldelli was very dear as a player, and made a strong first impression with 101 seasons with the Twins. Minnesota had five pitchers with 10 or more victories and five batters with 30 or more homers. At 38, he is the youngest manager to win the American League Manager of the Year and part of a new wave of managers who should fight in the American League in the coming years.
This is a certainly aggressive ranking since it has only been one season, but Day has shown that it is up to the job of leading a university soccer program in the top five. He improved the offensive scheme for the Buckeyes as an assistant coach, and that growth continued in his first full season as head coach. The day is 16-1, recruitment has not diminished and Ohio State should learn from Playoff's heartbreaking loss to Clemson. Day, 40, could succeed in college or professionals.
Boone made the transition from the cabin to the booth, and was once again the Yankee contender with consecutive seasons with 100 or more victories. New York stopped at the ALCS last season, but Boone has the franchise back to make an appearance in the World Series, and it should happen sooner rather than later given the talent he has to work with. Not everyone can handle this job. Boone has been a pleasant surprise in the Bronx.
Kruger, 67, is still strong in his ninth season with the Sooners. He has been in Sweet 16 or better with four different schools in a coaching career that runs from 1982-83. Recent Oklahoma teams have featured star players like Buddy Hield and Trae Young, and Kruger is looking to return to the Final Four for the third time.
Cash helped change the fate of Tampa Bay with consecutive seasons of 90 wins or more. The Rays led the Astros to five games in the ALDS last season and should remain competitive in the difficult East Division of the AL. Cash's ability to keep this franchise playing over his head in the last five seasons has been impressive to watch.
Mullen went from being a coach who did more with less in the state of Mississippi to one who put Florida back in the pursuit of college football eliminatory with consecutive New Year's Day Six wins. Mullen continues to be a quarterback guru at the university level, and that was evident with Kyle Trask this season. The next challenge is to return to Florida at the heights of the national championship reached by Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer.
McVay became the most fashionable coach to imitate in the NFL, and achieved a 33-15 record in three seasons with the Rams. McVay, 34, led Los Angeles to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season, and the team missed the playoffs this year, but still finished 9-7. He has been able to manage talented lists, and teams like Green Bay have succeeded in hiring former McVay assistants such as Matt LaFleur.
Maurice ranks seventh among NHL coaches in victories, and is reaching his best moment in his fifth season as head coach. Winnipeg reached the final of the conference in 2017-18. Maurice reached the Stanley Cup final once with Carolina in 2001-02. He is still only 52 years old. There is enough time to return.
Zimmer brings a meaningless approach that he learned with Bill Parcells, and that has resulted in a 57-38-1 record and three playoff appearances with the Minnesota Vikings. Zimmer took Minnesota to the NFC championship game in 2017, and there is a core there that should succeed on both sides of the ball by 2020. Zimmer, 63, should have this team in the mix during the coming seasons .
We're going to get Reid or Shanahan off this list after Super Bowl 54, but you can't deny that the 40-year-old 49ers coach is cut off in the same clothes as his father. San Francisco is winning with an efficient quarterback, an intricate career scheme and an unpleasant defense built around the line. Shanahan led that change in three seasons, and resulted in a 13-3 season in 2019.
Harbaugh ranked third when we did it this last time due to his tenure at Stanford and San Francisco, and left the NFL with the fifth best winning percentage of the regular season of all time. It also led the 49ers to an appearance in the Super Bowl, but that loss of 34-31 is the closest that the peculiar coach has been to a professional or university level championship.
He has led Michigan to a 47-18 record since taking over, which ranks tenth among Power 5 programs after 2015. Most of the losses in the state of Ohio and in the bowling games are They have spoken and continue to weigh on the program for the future. his sixth season
The three-time manager of the year has made six postseason appearances through stops with Seattle, Arizona and Oakland, but has had the greatest success with the Athletics. That has come with four seasons with more than 90 wins. The problem has been the inability to pass the wild card round of the American League in the last three appearances. With more success in the postseason, the 58-year-old manager will advance the list.
Miller is the best coach who hasn't reached the Final Four. He has five seasons of 30 wins and four appearances in Elite Eight between stops with Xavier and Arizona, and both schools were close to reaching the final weekend. Miller's term in Arizona has not been without controversy, but he resisted it and has another team ready to compete in the NCAA tournament this season.
Budenholzer has raised two NBA markets that are not used to great successes. He led the Hawks to four consecutive appearances in the playoffs, including the Eastern Conference finals in 2014-15. The Bucks achieved the same place last year in Budenholzer's first season and have the best record in the NBA this season. The 50-year-old coach clearly learned from his long period as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.
Rivera was a member of the Chicago Bears Super Bowl championship team in 1985, and took those lessons to make four playoff appearances in nine seasons with the Panthers. Rivera led Carolina to a 15-1 season and an appearance in Super Bowl 50. Carolina had problems in recent seasons, and now Rivera will restore his career as head coach of the Redskins. Washington has not reached the Super Bowl since 1991.
The Beilein season in the NBA with the Cavaliers is not going to live up to what he achieved at the university level, and that's fine. He led Canisius, Richmond and West Virginia to the success of the tournament before his career took off in Michigan, where the Wolverines made a couple of appearances in the national championship. Beilein did all that while he was one of the "good,quot; accomplished in the sport. The move to the NBA at 66 was risky, but it is up to Cleveland to show some patience.
Kelly's permanence in Notre Dame is remarkable when considering how difficult work is. There have been ups and downs, but he led two undefeated regular seasons in 2012 and 2018. High-profile losses to Alabama and Clemson overshadow the overall success of the program, which is 33-6 in the last three seasons. Kelly has also developed a pipeline to the NFL, especially on the offensive line.
Riley is a whisper of quarterback who has taken Oklahoma to a 36-6 record with three consecutive Big 12 championships and college football bunk beds. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy, and Jalen Hurts was a finalist for Heisman. Riley has not succeeded in the PPC, but her system has attracted the attention of the NFL. The 36-year-old coach should also continue to improve.
Huggins is a member of the 800-winning basketball club and has trained for more than 40 years as an assistant and head coach. Huggins has made 24 appearances in NCAA tournaments through stops in Akron, Cincinnati and West Virginia, and has been left with an authentic style that his players have followed all the time. Huggins has led only two races in the Final Four and has had a good deal of bad luck in tournaments, but that doesn't take away the overall success.
Smart had the Bulldogs close to breaking a drought in the national championship dating back to 1980 two seasons ago, and with continued success on the recruiting path, it's only a matter of time before Georgia finishes that curse. Smart has led the Bulldogs to a 44-12 record and three consecutive East SEC championships. He learned the lessons learned from Nick Saban in Alabama and raised a program that continues closer and closer in the toughest college football conference.
D & # 39; Antoni continues with that dynamic style no matter where he trains. He has the most wins among active NBA coaches without a championship, and is still looking for that elusive trip to the NBA Finals. D & # 39; Antoni has trained three teams of 60 wins and three teams that have reached the NBA Finals between their stops in Phoenix and Houston, and the tandem of James Harden and Russell Westbrook should keep this year's team in mix.
Roberts helped the Red Sox break their World Series curse as a player, and is trying to help the Dodgers end a drought that runs until 1988. Los Angeles has a record of 393-256 in the last four seasons, and that has come with four consecutive games. Titles of the West Division of the National League. The Dodgers made consecutive World Series appearances in 2017-18, and the window is still open. Roberts' consistency from year to year to return to the postseason is commendable, but he will have to make his way at some point.
The Stevens legend grew when he led Butler to consecutive appearances in the 2010-11 NCAA championship game. He is in his seventh season with Boston, and the Celtics have reached the final of the conference in two of the last three seasons. Stevens' uninterrupted ability to train at any level and adapt to any set of players that makes it an easy option for the top five on this list.
Few check each box, except the national championship, and has done it in Gonzaga. The Bulldogs have made 20 consecutive appearances in NCAA tournaments with Few, and have advanced to Sweet 16 or better in each of the past five seasons. Gonzaga was the national runner-up in the NCAA 2016-17 tournament. Few are approaching 600 wins, and the Bulldogs are in dispute over a No. 1 seed again this season.
Reid, who is 207-128-1, is the only coach in the history of the NFL with at least 200 wins that he doesn't have a championship under his belt. In 21 seasons with Philadelphia and Kansas City, he directed those franchises to seven appearances in the conference championship.
Reid revived his career with the help of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and will now make his second appearance in the Super Bowl as head coach. This is the time for the 61-year-old coach to collect money.