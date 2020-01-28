Andy Cohen: Tamra judge refused to shoot scenes from & # 39; RHOC & # 39;

Tamra Judge has announced her departure from Real Housewives of Orange County, and Andy Cohen has confirmed reports that Tamra had refused to film scenes for the show.

"It was a great weekend in the world of & # 39; Housewives & # 39;" Andy said on his radio show on Sirius XM. "It was very dramatic. She told People magazine that we had offered her three episodes to come back and finish her story. That's true. She didn't want to do that," Andy shared.

"She has been on the show for 12 years," said Andy, "We wanted to say goodbye," but Tamra was interested.

The announcement of his departure from Tamra came only one day after Vicki Gunvalson revealed that he would not return to the franchise.

According to reports, the real reason Tamra left was to avoid a major degradation of the program.

"Tamra received her letter of collection contract at the end, after the other ladies, and had important conditions. She was even more than degraded to a friend role. She had very little time with the camera. And that meant she would win next to nothing in terms of reality television, "a source told Radar Online previously.

"It would go from $ 900,000 per season to $ 20,000 per episode for just three show appearances, which would total a total of $ 60,000. It was humiliating. So Tamra left," the source said.

Well, that is a massive drop in pay!