Home Entertainment Andy Cohen: Tamra judge refused to shoot scenes from & # 39;...

Andy Cohen: Tamra judge refused to shoot scenes from & # 39; RHOC & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Tamra Judge has announced her departure from Real Housewives of Orange County, and Andy Cohen has confirmed reports that Tamra had refused to film scenes for the show.

"It was a great weekend in the world of & # 39; Housewives & # 39;" Andy said on his radio show on Sirius XM. "It was very dramatic. She told People magazine that we had offered her three episodes to come back and finish her story. That's true. She didn't want to do that," Andy shared.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©