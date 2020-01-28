Andrade vs. Keeler: "I am under your skin," says Luke Keeler after a tense confrontation | Boxing News





Andrade vs Keeler, 2am, Friday morning, live on Sky Sports

Luke Keeler has asked Demetrius Andrade to "stand and fight,quot; at his world meeting for the middleweight title.

The Keeler of Ireland challenges the undefeated WBO champion in Miami at 2 am Friday morning, live Sky Sports

After a tense confrontation, Keeler said: "I don't get aggressive or upset, that's because of the ring. But I was upset. From that I figured it was a crack."

"I'm getting under your skin!"@luke_keeler say what @BooBooAndrade He has to prove himself on Thursday night as the couple fights for the WBO middleweight title of Andrade 👑 KeeWatch Keeler v Andrade live at the Sky Sports Main Event from 2 am on Friday morning (Thursday night) pic.twitter.com/jZJpYYIDZu – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 27, 2020

"I'm getting under his skin. I labeled him delusional and he repeated it so it's obviously in his head.

"He calls himself the best, but he has to prove it. Call Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez or Jermall Charlo, but he doesn't endorse him with entertainment.

"I am prepared to move and box at his own pace, but if he is the best, why not stop and fight?

"He is speaking to me badly. He is saying that I have not defeated anyone. Then prove it!

"Hopefully I can climb the plate instead of screaming and roaring from the roof. It's a sign of weakness."

Keeler has two losses in his record, derived from when he worked in a full-time job alongside boxing, but he believes coach Peter Taylor reinvented him.

He said of Andrade: "He will look at my record and take it easy in the camp. All these little things are balancing the balance."

"He saw in my eyes that I don't come just to survive for 12 rounds, like some of these other boys."

"I'm going to take the belt. It's going to have problems there."