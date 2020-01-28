An Arab response silenced to Trump's Middle East peace plan

BEIRUT, Lebanon – In presenting his plan on Tuesday to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, President Trump stated with confidence that Arab countries would play a key role in his success.

But none of the Arab allies in the United States formally supported the plan or made concrete commitments to support it, which raises doubts about how useful they will really be to bring it to fruition.

Trump announced the plan in an appearance at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, describing it as necessary for the security of Israel and as an opportunity for Palestinians to govern and grow their economy.

There are "many, many countries that want to participate in this," he told Mr. Netanyahu, predicting that "he will have tremendous support from his neighbors and beyond his neighbors."