An Arab response silenced to Trump's Middle East peace plan

BEIRUT, Lebanon – In presenting his plan on Tuesday to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, President Trump stated with confidence that Arab countries would play a key role in his success.
But none of the Arab allies in the United States formally supported the plan or made concrete commitments to support it, which raises doubts about how useful they will really be to bring it to fruition.
Trump announced the plan in an appearance at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, describing it as necessary for the security of Israel and as an opportunity for Palestinians to govern and grow their economy.
There are "many, many countries that want to participate in this," he told Mr. Netanyahu, predicting that "he will have tremendous support from his neighbors and beyond his neighbors."
But there was a lack of clear indications of that support.
While three Arab ambassadors, from Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, were present at the announcement, Trump said, there were no Palestinians.
"Couldn't you find a single Palestinian to attend?" Asked Daoud Kuttab, a Palestinian journalist and columnist with Al-Monitor, an online news site.
And even though Egypt and Jordan have peace treaties with Israel, and Trump chose Saudi Arabia for the first trip of his presidency abroad, "none of them came," Daoud said.
For decades, the Palestinian cause was that rare problem that united the Arabs throughout the Middle East. But in recent years, it decreased in importance as the peace process failed.
Some Arab leaders focused their attention on internal security and economic problems. Others, including the Persian Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have come to see Iran as the region's greatest threat, and Israel as a potential ally against it.
Concerns about Iran had become "much more existential than the Palestinian problem," Kuttab said. "They worry that their physical presence is threatened by Iran, much more than Israel," he said.
Still, despite all the changes, Arab leaders refrained from publicly endorsing Trump's plan.
In his speech at the White House on Tuesday, Trump thanked Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates "for the incredible work they have done to help us with so much," and noted that their ambassadors attended. But even those countries did not formally support the plan.
Some other countries adopted a remarkably measured stance.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the first Arab country to reach a peace treaty with Israel, praised Trump's efforts to reach an agreement, but the language of his statement remained within the limits of Egypt's policy on the conflict.
Egypt "appreciates the continued efforts,quot; of the Trump administration to end the conflict, according to the statement. He encouraged both sides to resume talks that could eventually restore the Palestinians their "full legitimate rights by establishing a sovereign and independent state."
The carefully worded statement was a clear expression of support for the US president, if not for the plan itself, of the authoritarian ruler of Egypt, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, whom Trump once called "my favorite dictator. "
The Trump administration is mediating a dispute involving Egypt by organizing negotiations with officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a contentious $ 4 billion dam that Ethiopia is building.
Jordan, another American ally who has made peace with the Jewish state, effectively ignored Trump's plan and reiterated his commitment to many of the Palestinian demands that the White House proposal did not take into account. Among them: the general borders of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.
In a statement, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Jordan will continue to work with Arab countries and the international community to "achieve a just and lasting peace that fulfills all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."
Saudi Arabia also praised Trump's efforts, but did not support his plan. The kingdom maintained its long-standing stance that the negotiations should lead to "an agreement that achieves the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."
The de facto ruler, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, has broken with previous Saudi leaders by talking about Israel's right to their own land and praising their economy. But Prince Mohammed has not taken formal measures to improve relations due to the potential setback of his own population.
As the US allies reacted cautiously to the proposal, the adversaries despised the United States for its support of Israel.
Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group and political party, called Trump's plan "the matter of shame,quot; and pointed the accusing finger at the Arab countries that have allied with the United States.
"This agreement would not have taken place had it not been for the complicity and betrayal of several Arab regimes, secretly and publicly involved in this conspiracy," he said in a statement.
In much of the Arab world, Trump's proposal was met with indignation, humiliation or resignation. The hostility towards the Americans and Israelis seemed to coincide only with a sense of disappointment among some Arabs towards their own leaders.
"Historic farce is repeated," Gamal Eid, a veteran human rights activist in Cairo, said on Twitter. "From the miserable Balfour Declaration of 1917 to the absurd Trump 2020 Declaration. And Arab leaders are useless or cheer up."
Nabil Fahmy, former Egyptian Foreign Minister, said he feared that Trump's proposal not only failed to bring peace to the region, but could also ruin the chances of a lasting agreement.
"To put the proposal this way, you must want it rejected," he said. “And if you reject this agreement, you are destroying the principles of the peace process and all the possibilities of progress. It's simply amazing. "
Ali Shihabi, a commentator close to the Saudi Arabian government, said the plan was "all negative and not positive for US allies in the region."
Paula Yacoubian, a member of the Lebanese Parliament, was equally derogatory. "An agreement on the one hand is the joke of the century," he said on Twitter.
Mohamed ElBaradei, former vice president of Egypt, said he felt the same feeling of shame and humiliation that followed the defeat in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. "How would we justify this miserable state of affairs before the next generations?" He wrote in Twitter
For many, Trump's proposal marked another sad milestone in what many Arabs see as abandoning the Palestinian cause for decades.
A thread of sad and broad regret went through some of the comments, too, the feeling that a cause that had united the Middle East for decades was fading quietly, losing its relevance, and that ordinary Arabs were simply losing interest.
Some said young Arabs were simply concerned about the violence or political turmoil that followed. the 2011 uprising in several countries, or had been silenced.
"If the governments of the region represented the will of their people, then perhaps Arab voices would be stronger," said Timothy E. Kaldas, a Cairo-based analyst at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Politics. "But with the extraordinary repression the region has seen, with selfless regimes in critical conversations in their own countries, it is very difficult to see what audiences could really do in those countries."
Ben Hubbard reported from Beirut and Declan Walsh from Cairo. Nothing Rashwan contributed reporting from Cairo.