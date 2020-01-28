An agreement that has two elections, instead of peace in the Middle East, as its approach

%MINIFYHTMLd70e4ab0775452e4ff1d0e483099b80911% %MINIFYHTMLd70e4ab0775452e4ff1d0e483099b80912%

It has a bright twist: Palestinians do not have to say yes or no for four years. That means his final answer would not reach the end of Trump's next term, if he is re-elected. Meanwhile, Israel would freeze settlements in the territory that Trump has reserved for the Palestinians, many of the areas in which Israelis have little interest.

That condition postpones all difficult questions during several years of negotiations, with its inevitable crises and crises. But it gives Mr. Trump the topic of discussion of the campaign that he has fulfilled a promise of 2016 and has proposed a real solution, rather than just a process.

The proposal, of course, helps Mr. Netanyahu by moving the goal posts. The state of Jerusalem is set out in Trump's document, rather than being a matter of negotiation. And while the previous presidents gave a conference to Mr. Netanyahu about his creation of Jewish settlements in territories that are subject to negotiation, Mr. Trump's plan makes them a permanent feature.

%MINIFYHTMLd70e4ab0775452e4ff1d0e483099b80913% %MINIFYHTMLd70e4ab0775452e4ff1d0e483099b80914%

For critics, that is the fatal flaw.

Senator Christopher S. Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who was among lawmakers informed by Mr. Kushner in the White House, called it "a total abandonment of decades of American policy in the Middle East."

He was referring to long-standing US support for an agreement that would include only modest adjustments to the Israeli borders drawn in 1967, the year of the Arab-Israeli War, and by a process created in the Oslo Accords, which began in 1993 and It largely ended with the failed summit in 2000 at Camp David. The premise of these talks was that the Israelis and the Palestinians would establish a complex process and move slowly towards agreements on borders, settlements, political rights and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Palestinian lands.

There were years of conversations, stagnations, "road maps to peace,quot;, negotiations and collapsed intifadas.

Trump, the disruptor, has made it clear that he doesn't believe that approach works. On Tuesday, he noted that all presidents since Lyndon B. Johnson had tried and had not negotiated a peace agreement. Always the real estate mogul, Trump has stated that he is more interested in working with existing facts on the ground than in creating processes.

Therefore, its three-year development plan is less about future negotiations and more about cementing what exists today and making agreements at the edges. If the Palestinians take it, he suggested, the riches would follow. There would be a million new jobs, he said, and poverty would be cut in half. Trump has offered a similar incentive to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.