All images of the release of the ‘83 poster by Ranveer Singh

The cast of Kabir Khan & # 39; 83, starring Ranveer Singh, released the movie poster with Kamal Haasan and Kapil Dev in Chennai. Recently, Ranveer Singh along with Kapil Dev, director Kabir Khan and the entire cast of 83, landed in Chennai to release the first poster of their upcoming sports biopic. The guest of honor was none other than Kamal Haasan, who along with the team released the motion poster of & # 39; 83. The poster featured all the actors playing cricket of the Indian cricket team in in83. The creators turned to social networks and shared a video of the event with their fans. Ranveer shared a video on his social networks today giving us a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes activities of the great event, from the airport flaunting his unique attire, to his meeting with Kamal Haasan, the team posing with Kapil Dev and finally the great ceremony Inauguration He played a perfect cameraman capturing every moment of the team's departure.

The creators have released posters of individual Kapil Dev characters featuring the players. These included posters of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson along with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh. The manufacturers also shared a real photograph vs. reel of the leading Kapil team of 1983 and a similar one of Ranveer with the boys. & # 39; 83 is directed by Kabir Khan and will be released on April 10, 2020.

