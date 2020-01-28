Alessia Cara leads the Juno 2020 awards with 6 nominations

%MINIFYHTMLb879ecdaf65df7c4e68dd2c72d7fd7c511% %MINIFYHTMLb879ecdaf65df7c4e68dd2c72d7fd7c512%

The singer of & # 39; Scars to Your Beautiful & # 39; She has also revealed herself as the host of the 49th annual Canadian Grammys at the nomination ceremony, where she gets many awards, including Artist of the Year.

Host of the Juno Awards Alessia Cara It seems that he will be the great winner of the 2020 prize after leading all the nominees with six mentions.

The Canadian singer and songwriter was announced as the host of the 49th annual Juno Awards, the Grammys of Canada, on March 15 at the nomination ceremony on Tuesday morning (January 28), just before it bathe with the head for Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the year, Artist of the year, Pop album of the year and Composer of the year.

Cara, who has won the Juno Prize twice, admits that she is delighted to organize the ceremony at the SaskTel Center in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

"For those of you who expect it to be someone else, like Shawn mendes, I'm sorry. It's me. You're stuck with me, "he laughed.

"This is really very exciting. I am very excited to be part of Canada's biggest music night this way. This is the first time I am the only host of something, so I hope not to disappoint … Thanks to all who decided that I can do this. I am very, very honest. "

Cara will also perform at the ceremony, along with Jann Arden, Tory Lanez, Glorious children, Daniel CésarY Lennon Stella.

The complete list of nominees for the 2020 Juno Award is:

Juno fan election

Single of the year

International album of the year

Album of the year

Artist of the Year

Group of the year

88Glam

Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine

X Strong luxury

The reklaws

Walk off the ground

Revolutionary artist

Alexandra Streliski

Ali Gatie

bbno $

Lennon Stella

Tenille Townes

Revolutionary group

Hunter brothers

Neon dreams

Palaye Royale

Blue stones

Valley

Composer of the year

Country of the Year Album

"V", Aaron Goodvin

"The fall", Dallas Smith

"Black sheep", Dean Brody

"State of mind", Hunter brothers

"Wild like me", Meghan patrick

Alternative album for adults of the year

"A pill for loneliness", City and color

"A stain in the great light", Half Moon Run

"acakosik", iskwe

"Thanks for the dance", Leonard Cohen

"Wave", Patrick Watson

Alternative album of the year

"Destroyer", Black Mountain

"Foxwarren", Foxwarren

"Here comes the cowboy", Mac DeMarco

"Pony", Orville Peck

"Morbid things", PUPPY

Pop album of the year

"The pains of growth", Alessia Cara

"Head over water", Avril Lavigne

"Crystalline", bulow

"8:47", Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine

X "HERE WE GO!", Walk off the ground

Rock album of the year

"… but by the sun", Big shipwreck

"SKILLS OF PEOPLE", Tombstones

"Order in decline", Sum 41

"Main Volume", The dirty zero

"A war against everything", Glorious children

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

"Nothing ever happens", Bria Skonberg

"Stay tuned!", Dominique Fils-Aime

"MONTREAL", Elizabeth Shepherd

"Wishes", Jazz Affair

"Friday", Monkey house

Jazz album of the year: solo

"MiGRATIONS", Jacques Kuba Seguin

"UNSTOPPABLE", Joel miller

"Black Sea Suite", John stetch

"Absolutely dreaming", Ted Quinlan

"The Fezziwig Chronicles", Mark Kelso's jazz project

Jazz album of the year: group

"Undertones", Al muirhead Canadian Quintet

Canadian Quintet "Skip", Brad Turner Quartet with guest Seamus Blake

Quartet with guest "Problems in the mind", Dave Young Trio

"Abundance", Ernesto Cervini turboprop

"On firm ground / Firm Ground", Jane Bunnett Y Maqueque

Instrumental Album of the Year

"INSCAPE", Alexandra Streliski

"The silent desire", Bill McBirnie with Bernie Senensky

with "Calm and pennies", Kevin Hearn

"SymphRONica UpfRONt", Ron Davis «SymphRONica

«SymphRONica "Fortune teller", Tanya Tagaq

Francophone album of the year

"Apres", Fred Pellerin

"L & # 39; etrange pays", Jean Leloup

"La nuit des longs couteaux", Koriass

"The nuit est une panthere", Les Louanges

"Tout ca pour ca", Noisy

Children's album of the year

"Big hits, Vol. 4", Big Block Singsong

"A little cheerful cheerful", Diana Panton

"It's GForce," GFORCE

"We are", Pow-R girl

"Sharon, Bram and friends", Sharon & Bram Casablanca

Classic album of the year: Solo / Camera

"take off", Angela Schwarzkopf

"Alone & Unalone", Paramirabo set

"Beethoven: Sonatas for violin Op. 12", James Ehnes

"Elles", Marina Thibeault Y Marie-Eve Scarfone

Y "John Zorn: Cat O & # 39; Nine Tails, The Dead Man, Memento Mori and Kol Nidre", Quatuor Molinari

Classic album of the year: big set

"The Bound of our Dreams", Orchestra of the National Center of the Arts of Canada / Orchester du Center National Des Arts

"du Canada", directed by Alexander Shelly

"Beethoven: Complete Concerts for Piano", Jan Lisiecki with the Academy of San Martín in the fields

with the Academy of San Martín in the fields "Sibelius 1", Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra, directed by Yannick Nezet-Seguin

"The John Adams Album", Montreal Symphony Orchestra, directed by Kent Nagano

"Chopin: Concerts Nos. 1 and 2", Montreal Symphony Orchestra, directed by Kent Nagano With. Charles Richard-Hamelin

Classic album of the year: vocal / choral

"When there is peace: an armistice oratory," Chor Leoni men's choir

"Schubert: Schwanengesang"; "Brahms: Vier ernste Gesange", Gerald finley

"Handel: Dixit Dominus"; "Bach & Schutz: Motets", Ottawa Bach Choir, directed by Lisette Canton

"Summer night", Peter Barrett , Martha Guth , Allyson McHardy , Helen Becque

, , , "Schubert: Winterreise", Philippe Sly with Le Chimera Project

Classic composition of the year

"Evta", Ana Sokolovic

"Everything is … distorted," Bekah Simms

"Under the sea, over the sky", Jared Miller

"The arrival of sobs", Rose bolton

"Kickin & # 39; It 2.0", Vincent Ho

Rap recording of the year

"88GLAM2", 88Glam

"Tomorrow could be the day things change", Classified

"Path of light 8", KILLY

"Bad habits", Nav

"Rare", Tory Lanez

Dance recording of the year

"Love me", Felix Cartal Y LIGHTS

Y "Only when it rains", Frank Walker X Astrid S

X "I'm not well", Strong luxury Y Bryce vine

Y "Gravity", Ralph

"We found Love", Sultan + Shepard X Showtek

R & B / Soul recording of the year

Reggae recording of the year

"Wah Gwaan Exco", Levi wurl

"Jah Children", Jay Douglas

"The warning hint", Lyndon John X

"Never Broken" Petraa

"Another man", HISTORY

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year

"Stories of an apartment in the center", Celeigh Cardinal Independent

"Yellowstone", Digawolf

"nipiy", nehiyawak

"Siqinnaarut", Northern Mist

"ataataga", Riit

Album of contemporary roots of the year

"Coyote", Catherine MacLellan

"Easy Keeper", Of the barber

"Little Bones", Irish Mythen

"Tickets", Justin Rutledge

"Mohawk", Lee Harvey Osmond

Album of traditional roots of the year

"Once a day", April Verch

"By appointment or by chance", Miranda Mulholland

"Sketches", Natalie MacMaster

"Sugar and Joy", The dead south

"Assiniboine and the red", Small glories

Blues album of the year

"Pocket full of nothing", Big Dave McLean

"Crazy Love", Dawn Tyler Watson

"Hand Me Down Blues", Durham County Poets

"That's where it is," Michael Jerome Browne

"The North South Vol. 2", White horse

Christian album / contemporary gospel of the year

"The heart of Christmas", Brian Doerksen

"Chase", Brooke Nicholls

"Wherever I go", Dan bremnes

"ILL Street Blues", Cool IE

"The advent of Christmas", Matt maher

World music album of the year

"BAROKAN", Djely Cap

"Shades", OKAN

"Africa without borders", African Orchestra of Okavango

"Risorgimento", Romina Di Gasbarro

"Galactic Gala", Chair + Rise, Get up ashen*Independent

Producer of the year

Ben kaplan

Jon Levine

Michael wise

Steve Bays

Music video of the year

"Bun Dem Caraz", Sarahmee

"Record store," Johnny Jansen, The whale said

"Topographe", Jonathan Robert , Runner

, "Go back," Le GED, Laurence Nerbonne

"Little star", Sarah Legault

Electronic Album of the Year

"Battle lines", Bob Moses

"Memory Emotion", Electric youth

"Dawn Choir", Jacques Greene

"A rhythm tape for your friends", Keys N Krates

"Beyond the senses", REZZ

Metal album of the year

"Evolution", Kobra and the lotus

"Martyr", Lindsay Schoolcraft

"Through a wall", Single mothers

"Play to win", Striker

"Orphans", the agonist

Contemporary album for adults of the year

"Shine a light", Bryan Adams

"Unplugged Vol. 1", Lauren Spencer-Smith

"Both sides", Marc Jordan

"Melt", Nut Charles

"Authorize", Renee Lamoureux

Comedy Album of the Year

"General anxiety disorder", Adam Christie

"Straight white fault", Jarrett Campbell

"The abyss looks back at you," Monty scott

"Bit of Buddle", Sophie Buddle

"I'm not well", Steph tolev