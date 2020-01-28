Alec Stewart's rankings in England: Ben Stokes and Mark Wood are & # 39; game changers & # 39 ;, Joe Root responds to criticism | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML98e6a400c9fe1b7e8569096f82288cd811% %MINIFYHTML98e6a400c9fe1b7e8569096f82288cd812%





Ben Stokes (L) and Mark Wood reflect on England's fourth victory in the South Africa Test in Johannesburg

Former England captain Alec Stewart called Ben Stokes and Mark Wood "game changers,quot; after his contributions to the success of England's 3-1 test series against South Africa.

%MINIFYHTML98e6a400c9fe1b7e8569096f82288cd813% %MINIFYHTML98e6a400c9fe1b7e8569096f82288cd814%

The Durham duo was close to the best qualifications, as Stewart passed the rule over each England team member and their roles in an impressive change from going 1-0 down at Centurion.

This is what Alec had to say: let us know if you agree with his evaluation and 10 ratings on Twitter @SkyCricket…

4:53 England's captain, Joe Root, talks about his pride in winning a test series over South Africa and the importance of Mark Wood, the game player. England's captain, Joe Root, talks about his pride in winning a test series over South Africa and the importance of Mark Wood, the game player.

DOM SIBLEY – 8/10

It was great to see Dom publish his first Test hundred in Cape Town. People questioned his method of play in New Zealand, but he began to silence critics and what impressed me is the way he grew game by game, more and more comfortable in that test environment. He is here to stay, in my opinion.

ZAK CRAWLEY – 7.5 / 10

Like Sibley, it is becoming a cricket test with every game. He was obviously nervous when he debuted in New Zealand, but had another chance through Rory Burns' injury and continued to progress. Like any batter, he will want that three-figure score, but it is good to see him settle in the test arena. I am in favor of giving younger players the opportunity to develop and he has potential.

RORY BURNS – 7/10

I would have given him eight of 10 for his excellent first touch on the soccer field … but unfortunately he only played the only Test, where he continued to advance and grow in stature. He has had the operation, there is a lot of rehabilitation ahead of him, but he would expect him to return and open the bat with Sibley in the first Summer Test.

England starters Zak Crawley (left) and Dom Sibley shared a position of 107 during the first innings in Johannesburg.

JOE DENLY – 6/10

Having only a score of fifty in seven entries, having been comfortable with the fold, is a real frustration for Joe and everyone who wants to see him do it right. He has never looked out of his depth, but he must post a great score because he could have Crawley chasing him when Burns returns. Sri Lanka will be a great series for him and he would suggest that he wants to have a more positive intention when he bats against the turn. He is a great team man, but he will be judged for his ability to score runs.

JOE ROOT – 8/10

At the beginning of this series, people questioned his captaincy, but I felt he was growing in confidence. The way he moved his bowlers and his field settings, which were sometimes out of the box, were excellent. As for the batting, he looks in good contact. He has three fifties in his seven innings, so if he's going to go from eight to nine, I'd like to see more hundreds. Then, he also throws his bowling alley, where his four wickets in Port Elizabeth helped change the game.

BEN STOKES – 9.5 / 10

Simply put, he changes the rules of the game. England should appreciate all that it brings, not only with bat, ball and on the field, but with their passion and desire to be the best they can for their team and teammates. The way he bats changes the state of the game and every team in the world would like to have Ben Stokes. I could have given him 10 out of 10 if I hadn't lost a couple of catches and also got that demerit point.

Ollie Pope hit his maid Test century in Port Elizabeth

OLLIE POPE – 9/10

Although he missed the first test due to illness, he is opening everyone's eyes to how talented he is. They have taken it very well to international cricket and will only get better. Only 22, but you would expect him to have the head of a 28-year-old on those young shoulders. Apart from his excellent hundred in Port Elizabeth, he also performed well in the short stage that I can assure you that he has a job for life there.

JONNY BAIRSTOW – 3/10

It's always hard to judge someone in a game and Jonny only played at Centurion because of Pope's illness. But for me you still want it close to the Test setup and will be desperate to return to the team as soon as I can. He knows he has to go back and work on a couple of technical problems in order to be the first class player we know he can be.

JOS BUTTLER – 5/10

You can always judge an archer in case you notice it or not and I can't remember Jos losing opportunities. He was safe behind the stumps and would give 7.5 out of 10 for maintenance. Facing the stumps, with a bat in his hand, a higher score of 29 in seven innings is a bad return for someone of his ability who has played 41 Tests. The focus is on him, because everyone else has done well with the bat, and the voices are getting louder about whether he should remain on the team.

7:56 Observe the highlights of the fourth and final day of the fourth Test while England beat South Africa by 191 races to win the 3-1 series. Observe the highlights of the fourth and final day of the fourth Test while England beat South Africa by 191 races to win the 3-1 series.

SAM CURRAN – 6.5 / 10

Sam has great potential and ability to be one of the seven best hitters in the test cricket, I just want to see him hit at the right pace. He has to read situations and know when to take the attack on bowlers and when to sit down. He played a couple of hurried shots, none more than his first player in Johannesburg. In terms of bowling, when the ball did not swing, I was learning new skills all the time and 10 wickets at 32 is a good return. You can see how much the captain trusts him.

DOM BESS – 8/10

He reached the middle of the series, due to Jack Leach's illness, immediately impressed and is now in possession of that second place. I like the way he played, with intelligence and control. When he had to get wickets, he did and will only get better and better. As for the batting, he knows he has work to do, but he is predominantly on the side of the bowl. I can't blame him for that and I hope to see what he can do in Sri Lanka.

CHRIS WAKES UP – 7/10

I am a great admirer of Woakes: he is the reliable lord of England. The disease cost him the opportunity to play at the beginning of the series, but in the only test he played in the Wanderers, he played at a good pace. It is a valuable member of the team and can also score races, so you will always want it in and around the configuration.

Joe Root shows the Basil D & # 39; Oliveira Trophy after England's 3-1 victory against South Africa

MARK WOOD – 9.5 / 10

He missed two games, but in the two he played he made contributions that changed the game. He wants to become an all-terrain and chase his good partner Ben Stokes: with the bat, he was entertained, and with the ball, he was exceptional. He has been through so many things with injuries and operations: going back as he did and showing everyone what we missed was very exciting.

STUART BROAD – 8/10

You can't beat the experience. Broad is a true fighter and is here in the foreseeable future. He will not easily give up his test place, and why would England want him to do it? He took 14 wickets at less than 20, but it's also about his knowledge. You can always see him talking with other bowlers, plotting plans, and it was also good to see him hitting some races in the Wanderers, hopefully that can re-route his batting.

5:57 Ben Stokes says it is rare for him to experience fan problems after his altercation with a spectator in Johannesburg. Ben Stokes says it is rare for him to experience fan problems after his altercation with a spectator in Johannesburg.

JOFRA ARCHER – 7/10

It was a difficult series for Archer, with diseases and injuries. They have to get to the bottom of the elbow problem because it is a massive part of this England configuration. He got his five wicket tour in Centurion, but he will play much better and get less wickets than that. Management needs to understand what makes Archer work and make sure he is close to the team for the next 10 years or so, because having him and Wood on the same team adds real fire to the configuration.

JAMES ANDERSON – 8/10

It is cruel that he worked so hard to return to this series and then was eliminated again so early. But I would be very surprised if we don't see him again, either in Sri Lanka or in summer. As with Broad, we should not retire before they are ready and Jimmy still has a lot to offer. We need a group of six or seven bowlers who can play their part and you will definitely want to be among them.