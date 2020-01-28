Afghan police officers killed in "internal,quot; Taliban attack | News

At least 11 Afghan police officers were killed after Taliban fighters stormed a police base in Pul-e Khumri, the capital of Baghlan Province, local government officials told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The fighters first invaded a checkpoint near the base on Monday night and apparently could easily break into the complex because a sympathetic policeman opened a door for them.

Plus:

Details were provided by Mahbobullah Ghafari, a provincial councilor of Baghlan. A local police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because journalists were not allowed to inform about the attack, also gave the same account.

Six others were injured in the night attack in Pul-e Khumri, provincial council member Samiuddin Nazir told the DPA news agency.

However, a Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, estimated the death toll at 17 and added that an officer was taken hostage. The group sometimes exaggerated their claims.

The attack comes a day after the Taliban claimed that it shot down a US military plane in Ghazni province, a claim the US military denies.

Frequent attacks

Internal attacks have been constant during the 18-year conflict in Afghanistan, with US troops. UU. And NATO as the most frequent objectives.

Last July, two US service soldiers were killed by an Afghan soldier in the southern province of Kandahar. The shooter was injured and arrested. In September, three members of the US military personnel. UU. They were injured when a member of the Afghan Civil Order Police fired on a military convoy, also in Kandahar.

The Taliban have a strong presence in Baghlan, one of the most troubled provinces in Afghanistan last year, and frequently attack Afghan security forces in and around the capital.

Last September, Taliban fighters attacked the city of Pul-e Khumri in an attempt to invade it and were expelled by security forces only a few days later.

The Taliban currently control or dominate approximately half of the country.

The United States and the Taliban are trying to negotiate a reduction in hostilities or a ceasefire. That would allow signing a peace agreement that could lead to the withdrawal of US troops and open the way to a broader post-war deal for Afghans.