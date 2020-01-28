Actress of & # 39; Queen & Slim & # 39; on why he will not raise children in the United States: & # 39; White supremacy is open !! & # 39;

Queen & Slim actress, Jodie Turner-Smith, has revealed why she will not raise children in the United States with her new husband, Joshua Jackson: cites white supremacy as the reason.

"The racial dynamic here is charged. White supremacy is open. It's the reason I don't want to raise my children here," he told The Sunday Times: "I don't want my children to grow up doing active shooting exercises." at school."

He seems to have an idea of ​​where he would like to move:

"England has derailed," he said, even though he is from Britain, "so I was thinking maybe Canada."

He also refuses to say if she and Jackson got married, even though they bought a marriage license months ago.

"I haven't told anyone: & # 39; Yes, we got married & # 39;" he said. "People are assuming what they want, but when people say to me & # 39; Congratulations & # 39 ;, I say & # 39; Thank you & # 39;".