Actress of & # 39; Queen & Slim & # 39; on why he will not raise children in the United States: & # 39; White supremacy is open !! & # 39;

Queen & Slim actress, Jodie Turner-Smith, has revealed why she will not raise children in the United States with her new husband, Joshua Jackson: cites white supremacy as the reason.

"The racial dynamic here is charged. White supremacy is open. It's the reason I don't want to raise my children here," he told The Sunday Times: "I don't want my children to grow up doing active shooting exercises." at school."

