Actress Angelica Ross comes out as trans – photos of her as a man!

Angelica Ross is one of the best young black actresses in Hollywood: she starred in the FX Pose and American Horror Story series. Oh, and she is transgender.

Angelica has been quite open about being trans, to all who bothered to ask. But his rise in Hollywood is happening so fast that many of his new fans don't know his past from man to woman.

Yesterday, Angelica decided to complete them all, publishing old photos of herself, since when she identified herself as a man.

