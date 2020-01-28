Accusation: Where is it going? What foreshadows? The | U.S

%MINIFYHTML333c8d6d983950665dfd53b9df6c531f11% %MINIFYHTML333c8d6d983950665dfd53b9df6c531f12%

A moment of uncertainty has entered Trump's political trial procedures.

Now there is a witness. He is Trump's former national security advisor, John Bolton. He has a book that will be released in March, whose outlines leaked to the New York Times.

"President Trump told his national security adviser in August that he wanted to continue freezing $ 391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens, "the NYT report said.

It could be called extortion, a demand for a bribe or a quid pro quo. In this context, Bolton is an extraordinarily credible witness. Previously, he was a neoconservative hero for Republicans of "I want more war,quot; and a dangerous right-wing madman for Democrats. It is relatively difficult for Republicans to attack him, although they have already begun and will continue to do so.

Bolton's claim directly undermines Trump's defense. At least as for what really happened.

His book also shows Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr as liars about what they knew and when they knew it.

Until now, it seemed absolutely certain that Senate Republicans would not vote to convict Trump and would not vote to remove him from office, that they would not even allow additional witnesses and documents and would do everything possible to overcome it. as fast as possible.

That was resolved a long time ago.

In November, a group of Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and John Kennedy (from Louisiana, unrelated to the Massachusetts Kennedy) went to the White House to meet with Pat Cipollone, The Trump lawyer in the White House, Mick Mulvaney, Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway and others. What they discussed was how soon the part of the political trial in the Senate could be dismissed.

In mid-December, even before reaching the Senate, Lindsey Graham said "I have made up my mind. I am not trying to pretend to be a jury right here. … (is) just partisan nonsense. … this will come to the Senate and will die quickly and I will do my best to achieve it die fast".

Mitch McConnell publicly announced that the arrangement is ready. "I am coordinating with the White House lawyer. There will be no difference between the president's position and our position." No shame, no shame, about it.

The facts were not supposed to matter.

His defense does not seek to refute the facts of the prosecution. He seeks to dismiss the accusation as illegitimate, complain that the Democrats held "secret,quot; hearings, despite the fact that the Republicans were there and maintain that they did not allow the president to interrogate those witnesses, although their Republican defenders could do so. in her name.

It seeks to affirm that the general refusal of the White House to provide documents and order all members of the executive branch not to testify was a carefully considered legal examination applied subject by subject.

In his universe, the desire of the Democrats to get Trump completely erases the importance of whether there are acts for which Trump should be obtained, while Republican justice in Trump's defense is so great that right or wrong, always it is right.

The idea that there are real "moderate Republicans,quot; like Dwight Eisenhower, Nelson Rockefeller, George H W Bush or even John McCain is a fantasy. Affirming that Trump has changed the Republican Party is an excuse. All he has done is let them out of the closet, worried about maintaining power and reducing taxes for the rich, and not having to bother to dress up as thoughtful and sensible public servants.

Experts, commentators and editorial writers in search of drama have been driving the story that there are four, or possibly more, Republicans who could change and vote for citations for witnesses and documents. Usually, four names were floated: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Lamar Alexander and Mitt Romney.

Even Bolton, that should be considered a sad fantasy, even pathetic.

Now, Collins and Romney have stepped forward. Collins said the reports "strengthen the case for witnesses." Romney said: "I think it is increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who believe we should listen to John Bolton."

The knowledge that there is an extremely credible first-hand witness waiting and willing to testify just outside the room should change things. Now that everyone (of those who pay attention) knows that he will say that Trump participated in an extortion scheme (although he might not use that word), we will also know that senators who refuse to let him testify will be involved in a real cover-up. .

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.