According to reports, Russell Simmons' documentary receives a standing ovation at Sundance

Bradley Lamb
According to reports, the controversial documentary that Oprah Winfrey took from the last weeks before its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival received a huge ovation from the audience.

"You've seen this movie," said Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a lawyer and civil rights defender who appears in the film, during a period of questions and answers by Variety. "The question is if anyone else will see it. So, whatever can be taken into account to make sure this does not cancel out, think about the whole story of what has already happened and say never again."

