According to reports, Russell Simmons' documentary receives a standing ovation at Sundance

According to reports, the controversial documentary that Oprah Winfrey took from the last weeks before its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival received a huge ovation from the audience.

"You've seen this movie," said Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a lawyer and civil rights defender who appears in the film, during a period of questions and answers by Variety. "The question is if anyone else will see it. So, whatever can be taken into account to make sure this does not cancel out, think about the whole story of what has already happened and say never again."

Drew Dixon, a former music executive, who accuses Simmons of raping her in the documentary, explained why the document is so important.

"A lot of this has to do with power and power ecosystems," Dixon said. "And we've all kept our stories for us for decades and there are people within that ecosystem who knew our stories. Some of those people are filmmakers. After all, it's a history of the entertainment industry, right? But nobody told our history. Because people who knew our history were subject to the same ecosystem. And for me, this is where allies matter. Allies that are not subject to the same dynamics. They have traction that they can use to push it forward. "

The filmmakers are still trying to find a home for the project once the festival ends, as Apple TV + retired immediately after Winfrey.