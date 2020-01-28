A story of exes that appear in The Bachelor

Forget Ex on the beach, this is Ex in the Bach.
The spectators were captivated (and shrunk) during the Monday night episode of The Bachelor when contestant Victoria Fuller walked hand in hand with Peter Weber to what was supposed to be a fun concert during your one on one just to find your ex boyfriend Chase Rice standing on stage. Looking like a deer in the headlight and clearly unsure of what to do, Victoria F. danced awkwardly and kissed Peter while her former country singer sang a serenade. Talk about awkward.
While it was definitely one of the most dramatic explosions of the past that Bachelor Nation has seen, it was far from being the first, since the franchise has a long history of former contestants emerging to stir up the drama, either in person , over the phone or even through DM. Come on, even the first two episodes of Peter's season were really about his ex, Hannah brown, right?
Although we don't tolerate backward sliding, we quickly walk the memory path to remember some of the most memorable appearances of ex on the show over the years …
The Bachelor, Season 24: Of course, the most recent example of an ex that appears is possibly the most entertaining / intriguing, both on and off the show, since the country singer seems to have a different view of his relationship with Victoria F. from which she detailed . Peter
While he told Bach that they had left quite seriously just before leaving for the show and that Chase didn't want him to go to ABC's success, "Eyes On You, 34, told the hosts at the Fitz in the morning Radio show, "We spent a night together in Charlotte. She's a great girl, as far as I know about her."
While musical guests rarely become an integral part of the show's stories, they generally awkwardly sing a song in front of two people kissing in hopes of deciphering any Billboard, Chase list, which once competed in Survivor, I was "really angry,quot; for what he ended up playing.
"They never brought someone and surprised the guest on the show," he explained, adding that he had no idea that she would be the woman on the date. "To do that to me, it's exaggerated; it's unnecessary. I didn't expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened. I don't know if they are the producers, or if they were just lucky. Hell. I know what I think, but I'll let everyone else discover what they think. I was angry. I was really angry to be honest … If there's something I've always wanted, it's to have nothing to do with the drama of that show. "
High school, Season 15: Sometimes, an ex does not have to appear in flesh and blood to cast a shadow over a contestant's time on the show. Just ask Scott Andersen, who didn't even get to the rose ceremony on the first night of Hannah brownThe season after her best friend Demi burnett He revealed that he had received a DM informing him that he had a girlfriend at home.
Too bad he didn't receive one over Jed Wyatt, the aspiring singer who would end up proposing marriage to Hannah, who would also go to the show with a girlfriend, right?
High school, Season 14: Given how popular the franchise has become, it has become its own black well of incestual dating, with many contestants leaving once their seasons end and go from being aspiring social media influencer to a member of Bachelor Nation. The perfect example of this? Becca Kufrin have to deal with the fact that one of its main candidates (and future Bachelor) Colton Underwood He had briefly dated his good friend / Bachelorette contender Tia Booth after they started chatting through DM.
While Tia initially told Becca that she agreed to go out with her ex, she later returned and admitted that she "got sick,quot; thinking about them together, since she still felt something for the former NFL player, and Becca He sent home later. Colton and Tia tried to give their relationship another chance Bachelor in Paradise, but after many, many tears parted as friends, and Colton became the Single.
The Bachelor, Season 22: Before becoming Arie Luyendyk Jr. The (first) final selection, the future Bachelorette Becca Kufrin was surprised when her ex-boyfriend Ross presented himself at random in Peru in the hope of recovering / proposing marriage.
Becca had previously talked about her ex, revealing that they had come out every now and then for seven years and described the relationship as "unhealthy," and she didn't like opening the door to her hotel room and finding Ross standing there, greeting him with this: "No. What are you doing here? Ross … no. Like, no."
Clearly annoying, pronouncing "what the hell?", Becca does not invite him to his hotel room and kindly offers to "talk quickly." Then he does a quick job to get rid of Ross and tear down his notions of commitment. "This is that you are inserting yourself more into my life and that is not your place."
After the episode aired, Twitter was a bit thirsty for Ross, a college football coach, and some even called him to be in the next season of the show.
Becca? Not down for that.
"I support my decision not to accept an unhealthy relationship in my life," he tweeted. "I will never doubt or question that. #Selflovemotherssssss."
Now, two years later, Becca is happily committed to Garrett Yrigoyen, her final choice during her single career.
The Bachelor, Season 20: While it didn't appear physically, JoJo FletcherHis ex-boyfriend made his presence known during the episode of hometown dates, when JoJo came home to find a letter and flowers waiting for her at the door of his house.
Initially thinking that they are from Ben Higgins, JoJo's mood changes faster than if he had been thrown ice water when he opens the letter and realizes that it is from his ex, Chad, who begins the letter saying: "I'm not writing this because you're on the show ". , "when it means she is writing it completely because she is in the program.
"I am so angry," she said through tears, and we see parts of the multi-page letter, including the signature, "I will always love you with all my heart!" Naturally, that's when the single person arrives for his date.
High school, Season 13: Really one of the most emblematic moments in the recent history of Bachelorette, DeMario JacksonThe reaction of one of his ex-girlfriends appeared during a group date. (He claims it was nothing more than a Tinder connection, even though she had the keys to her house?)
Rachel Lindsay He had approximately 15 negative minutes to give to DeMario, sending him quickly to pack and expressing his frustration with the producers for having hidden it in the chamber. And that is why we love her.
The Bachelor, Season 17: Infinitely played for maximum drama in promotions prior to Sean Lowes season, the big moment finally came when Desiree HartsockThe ex-boyfriend appears in his appointment during his visit to the city and immediately puts himself in the face of the single. Things get pretty tense, with the ex even putting his hands on Sean … until we found out it was a practical joke, with Des joking with Sean when hiring an actor to get him in retaliation for a joke that made him before. season.
But the last laugh was finally about her, since her overprotective brother ended up ruining her time in her hometown with Sean, who finally sent her home in that episode.
High school, Season 8: A super underrated moment came during Emily Maynard's season when Bachelorette discovered in the seventh week that Arie, one of her main candidates who would finally be her finalist, had dated one of her closest producers / friends. Cassie Lambert more than ten years ago, without any of the parties telling him until just before they went to visit his hometown.
"Emily had no idea about this relationship when production began. But Cassie was in charge of telling Emily as soon as it became clear that Emily was developing serious feelings for Arie," Chris Harrison explained in a segment before seeing Emily. reaction to the mini bomb.
"If he agrees to hide that he even knows you, much less go out with you, what the hell is he hiding?" Bachelorette parties. "He is a good actor,quot;.
Annoyed at not having been informed of this before, claiming she feels like an "idiot," Emily and Arie then have an intense conversation about their perceived dishonesty (he argues that she didn't feel relevant because it was a long time ago and a short relationship) , ultimately, out of the camera.
High school, Season 10: At another infamous moment in the history of the franchise, Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky learn through a phone call from himr Jessie Sulidis, his fellow contestant ofJake PavelkaThe Bachelor season, one of his suitors has a girlfriend at home. Oh, and then the girlfriend got on the phone to tell Ali everything shocked, including that he found out after he left to film that he had been cheating on her and had another secret girlfriend.
The cheater in question? Iconic Villain Justin "Rated R,quot; Rego, an aspiring fighter who literally jumps over bushes, pushes the cameras and tries to limp (due to a cast on the foot) of an "angry,quot; Ali after she confronts him.
Equally dramatic, although for a very different reason, another ubiquitous former ended up shaking Ali's season when his favorite (and let's be honest, the planned final election) Frank Neuschaefer He admitted to Ali that he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend and left her in the episode of the fantasy suites. Oof
It turns out that Frank ended up talking to his ex, Nicole, after his appointment in his hometown, stopping in Chicago for a reconciliation of scale before flying to Tahiti to break relations with a devastated Ali. "The moment I saw her, all the old feelings came back quickly," he explains. "Ali, I'm sorry."
