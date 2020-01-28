A story of exes that appear in The Bachelor

Forget Ex on the beach, this is Ex in the Bach.

The spectators were captivated (and shrunk) during the Monday night episode of The Bachelor when contestant Victoria Fuller walked hand in hand with Peter Weber to what was supposed to be a fun concert during your one on one just to find your ex boyfriend Chase Rice standing on stage. Looking like a deer in the headlight and clearly unsure of what to do, Victoria F. danced awkwardly and kissed Peter while her former country singer sang a serenade. Talk about awkward.

While it was definitely one of the most dramatic explosions of the past that Bachelor Nation has seen, it was far from being the first, since the franchise has a long history of former contestants emerging to stir up the drama, either in person , over the phone or even through DM. Come on, even the first two episodes of Peter's season were really about his ex, Hannah brown, right?

Although we don't tolerate backward sliding, we quickly walk the memory path to remember some of the most memorable appearances of ex on the show over the years …