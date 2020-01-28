Home Entertainment 50 Cent: & # 39; I'm not arguing with anyone else now...

50 Cent: & # 39; I'm not arguing with anyone else now that Kobe Bryant is gone & # 39;

The death of Kobe Bryant has affected many fans around the world, but rapper 50 Cent is reconsidering the way he handles his public opinions and has promised not to argue with anyone else.

50 shared a gif of him and Kobe approaching and hugging after a game, along with the legend:

"I feel I have to achieve what I want in life now after this. I have to concentrate, I am no longer arguing with anyone, I will treat it differently if there is a problem. #Stargetthapp #abcforlife on February 1,quot;.

