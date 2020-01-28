50 Cent: & # 39; I'm not arguing with anyone else now that Kobe Bryant is gone & # 39;

The death of Kobe Bryant has affected many fans around the world, but rapper 50 Cent is reconsidering the way he handles his public opinions and has promised not to argue with anyone else.

50 shared a gif of him and Kobe approaching and hugging after a game, along with the legend:

"I feel I have to achieve what I want in life now after this. I have to concentrate, I am no longer arguing with anyone, I will treat it differently if there is a problem. #Stargetthapp #abcforlife on February 1,quot;.

In 2019, 50 instigated several fights from his Instagram. He got into several high-profile fights, including Young Buck, Randall Emmett, Lala Kent, Taraji P. Henson, Teairra Mari, Bow Wow and more. His most recent round trip was with rapper Bad Boy, French Montana, whom he trolled for buying a 2008 Bugatti.