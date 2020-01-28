& # 39; Will not happen & # 39;: Palestinian leader Abbas rejects Trump's plan | News

The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, promised that the plan for the Middle East presented by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, "will not be approved,quot;, as his goal is to put an end to the Palestinian cause.

"After the nonsense we hear today, we say a thousand times the & # 39; Agreement of the century & # 39;" Abbas said Tuesday at a press conference in the occupied city of Ramallah in the West Bank.

He said the Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with their capital in East of Jerusalem.

Plus:

"We will not kneel and we will not give up," Abbas said, adding that the Palestinians will resist the plan through "peaceful and popular means."

The plan would create a Palestinian state in parts of the occupied West Bank, but would allow Israel to annex almost all of its settlements in occupied territory.

The proposed plan would allow the Palestinians to establish a capital on the outskirts of East of Jerusalem but it would leave most of the city under Israeli control.

"We are sure that our Palestinian people will not let these conspiracies pass. Therefore, all options are open. The (Israeli) occupation and the US administration will have responsibility for what they did," said the senior Hamas official , Khalil al-Hayya. He participated in one of several protests that broke out in the Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas.

Protesters burned tires and photos of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abbas held an emergency meeting with other Palestinian factions, including Hamas, to discuss a unified response to the plan.

Abbas rejected the agreement before it was announced saying that the United States was hopelessly biased towards Israel.