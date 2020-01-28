& # 39; Slap of the century & # 39;: Palestinians criticize Trump's plan for the Middle East | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News

%MINIFYHTML074288e15983e3f34ff27197497474dc11% %MINIFYHTML074288e15983e3f34ff27197497474dc12%

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his delayed plan in the Middle East on Tuesday in front of a pro-Israeli audience in the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, prompting Palestinians to express their outrage and make fun of the proposal online.

The Palestinian leaders who were absent during the announcement rejected the proposal even before its launch, accusing Trump of being partial in favor of Israel.

Trump called his plan a "historic opportunity," for Palestinians to achieve an independent state by duplicating the territory currently under their control. But according to the plan, the United States would recognize Israeli sovereignty over illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and request that Jerusalem remain Israel's "undivided capital."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh seated during a speech following the presentation of President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East, in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank (Raneen Sawafta / Reuters)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas described Trump's peace plan for the Middle East as a "conspiracy," and said his people's rights "are not for sale."

"I tell Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and they are not a bargain. And their agreement, the conspiracy, will not pass," Abbas said in a televised speech from Ramallah.

After the announcement, the Palestinians turned to social networks to react, comment and sometimes make fun of the plan. Often nicknamed the "agreement of the century," the Palestinians referred to it as "the slap of the century."

The hashtags #NoToTrumpPlan and # No4DealOfCentury were trending on Twitter.

"It's a slap and not a deal," wrote a Twitter user, "with the slap of the century and live a free Palestine."

"PALESTINE IS NOT FOR SALE!" Read another tweet, referring to the $ 50 billion economic recovery plan of the Trump administration announced last June.

Another tweet showed the Palestinian Iconic character of "Handala,", created by the late cartoonist Naji al Ali, writing "Palestine is not for sale".

"Trump cannot decide the fate of the Palestinians. This Plan for the Middle East aims to degrade the right of the Palestinians to exist in their homeland," said another tweet, "has violated international law."

Another user denounced the map that Trump tweeted showing the borders of the proposed future State of Palestine.

An Arab meme circulated on Facebook, mocked the plan after Netanyahu said the US peace plan proposes that the Palestinian capital be located in Abu Dis, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The meme showed a man in the past saying: "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine,", in the present "East of Jerusalem it is the capital of Palestine "and in the future," the restaurant in Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine ".