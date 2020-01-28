& # 39; I like to be pregnant & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

The hostess of & # 39; Flirty Dancing & # 39 ;, who is currently waiting for her second child, reveals in a new interview that she doesn't think she has finished getting pregnant and having more children.

Up News Info –

Jenna Dewan She feels melancholic even when she is still pregnant with her second child. Just a few weeks to welcome your first child with a boyfriend Steve Kazee, the "Flirty dance"The host hinted at his plans to have more children.

The 39-year-old actress made the revelation when she spoke with Roselyn Sanchez Y Eric Winter in his podcast "He said, She said." "People ask me: & # 39; Are you done? & # 39; Every time I'm going to say:" I'm done, "I can't say it, so it's very interesting for me," he said. "I will say: & # 39; Am I going to have another child? & # 39; I don't know, I will leave it to the universe."

During the chat, the star of "Soundtrack"He also talked about his second pregnancy experience." I like pregnant people, "he admitted." The first trimester of this particular pregnancy, I was very sick. I was very nauseous. "Despite the difficulties, he added," but I like being pregnant, I'm pretty good. "

Dewan is already the mother of Everly, six years old, whom she shares with her ex-husband. Channing Tatum. In early January, he talked to reporters about how his little girl dealt with the imminent arrival of her new brother. "She told me this morning: & # 39; I'm getting ready for that baby to cry all the time & # 39;" said the dancer.

The "Increase"Star added:" I was so grown-up and she asked me if the baby cried at night, could I get out of her bed and sing a song? And I said: & # 39; That's very sweet & # 39 ;. "Noting that Everly is" old enough to understand that she will have responsibilities and that she is an older sister, "she stressed that her daughter" is taking it very seriously. "

Dewan began dating Kazee in October 2018, six months after she and Tatum announced they would be separated after nine years of marriage. In September 2019, the vegan actress confirmed that she was waiting for her first child together. For People, he said: "We are more than happy and we could not be happier to expand our family!"