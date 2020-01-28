& # 39; Doctor Who & # 39; makes history with Jo Martin as the first black doctor

%MINIFYHTML651ff7b60a4cd4ab9d7a36d4db5af3d011% %MINIFYHTML651ff7b60a4cd4ab9d7a36d4db5af3d012%

Revealed in the Sunday January 26 episode of the BBC series, Martin's character is the next incarnation of the titular character and the first black Doctor in the show's history.

"Doctor who"He has made another bold move. A little over two years after launching his first female Time Lord, the long BBC series crossed another milestone by bringing Jo martin to play Ruth Clayton, the first black incarnation of the titular character in its 57-year history.

The presentation of Martin & # 39; s Doctor was held on Sunday, January 26 in the episode entitled "Runaway of judoon". Assuring fans that Martin's character is not fake, showrunner Chris Chibnall told The Mirror: "The important thing is to say that she is definitely the doctor. There is no kind of parallel universe, no tricks."

"Jo Martin is the doctor, that's why we gave him credit at the end that all new doctors have the first time he sees them. John hurt he got that credit, "the television writer continued explaining while referring to the moment when Hurt made his first appearance as War Doctor, another incarnation never seen before, for the 50th anniversary of the show in 2013.

On how Martin's character fits into mythology, Chibnall promised: "There will be answers to some of these mysteries in this series. But as always with Doctor Who, the answers often reveal new questions. Everything is very deliberate." He added: "We are telling an ongoing story and there are many things in Doctor Who that change all the time, but I am very aware of the history and continuity."

By sharing how Martin became the newest Time Lord of the program, Chibnall said that "Flea bag"The actress was recommended by director Nida Mazoor, but she didn't know she was auditioning for the role when she was called to read." We called her and she read, with secret pages that did not mention that it was the Doctor, "he said.

"But she is a big fan of the show and I think she guessed it," the television writer continued. "I had to call her and tell her she was overwhelmed and excited. A lot of her family is a fan and she kept that secret brilliantly for so long, nobody knew. We filmed it in the middle of last year."

During the interview, Chibnall also described Martin as "the best person for the job." On the reason, he explained that the "Holby city"Actress has" a brilliant combination of humor, warmth, ingenuity, softness and steel. She is a really exciting doctor. "