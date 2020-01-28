& # 39; A new Balfour & # 39;: Palestinians angry over Trump's plan for the Middle East | Palestine News

%MINIFYHTMLca32e0af238d62b461b0a14de5ccdd4511% %MINIFYHTMLca32e0af238d62b461b0a14de5ccdd4512%

Jerusalem, Palestine – The Middle East plan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, also known as the "Agreement of the century,quot;, has been denounced by the Palestinians as a "new Balfour Declaration,quot;.

Trump revealed his plan on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side in the White House.

In presenting the plan as a "win-win solution,quot; for both Israelis and Palestinians, he said the agreement would guarantee the establishment of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump led his statement by presenting the Israeli side of the plan, announcing that Jerusalem will remain Israel's "undivided capital," adding that this "has already been done."

He also said he hoped to implement the plan "immediately."

Netanyahu, speaking after Trump, He thanked the President of the United States for a "historic day," adding that the plan would see Israeli law implemented in the occupied Jordan Valley in the West Bank as a means to ensure Israel's security.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli army sent troops there as reinforcement in anticipation of possible clashes after the announcement.

& # 39; Already in the works & # 39;

Palestinian politicians and activists criticized the proposal, and many pledged to "fight the plan."

Fakhry Abu Diab, a Palestinian activist in the Silwan neighborhood in East of JerusalemAl Jazeera said: "It is obvious that Trump is trying to repeat history by establishing a new Balfour Declaration."

"(Trump) is giving away what he does not have, to people who have no right to it," said Abu Diab.

"This agreement only ensures Israeli interests while violating international law and the main pillars of a Palestinian state by giving away Jerusalem and activating Israeli law in the Jordan Valley. After decades of sacrificing our blood for this cause, we want our freedom and A Palestinian state along the 1967 border, there are no economic gains.

"We completely reject this plan and will continue to fight against it," he added.

In June 2019, the economic aspect of the agreement was revealed at a summit in Bahrain. He promised the Palestinians $ 50 billion in investment.

Former Palestinian Authority minister Ziyad Abu Zayyad said the plan was completely unacceptable to the Palestinians.

"We will never renounce Jerusalem as our capital, nor the Jordan Valley nor the West Bank areas as part of our state," he told Al Jazeera.

"Trump and Netanyahu have no right to give up Palestinian rights," he said, adding that he expects a strong reaction in the streets of Palestine.

According to Sami Abu Shahada, a Palestinian member of the Knesset, the plan has been under way for a long time.

"The agreement has been implemented long before its announcement," said Abu Shahada, referring to the US move of his embassy to Jerusalem and its annexation of the Golan Heights.

"The objective of this agreement is to try to put an end to the Palestinian issue. All Palestinians, whether inside Israel, the West Bank or Gaza, reject it," he added. " We will all fight against this. "

Rising tensions

Shortly after the announcement, the mosques of the occupied West Bank launched the call to prayer in a movement to announce their rejection of the agreement and their willingness to fight it.

Dozens of Palestinians took to the streets of the occupied city of Ramallah, in the West Bank, to denounce the plan, while hundreds of others continued to demonstrate in the Gaza Strip.

Before the declaration, hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza to condemn the plan. Raising banners and burning photos of Trump, the crowd chanted: "Palestine is not for sale. Death to the United States."

The presentation of the Israeli-American plan for the region comes at a crucial time for Trump and Netanyahu, who face the upcoming elections and internal tensions.

"Netanyahu realizes that this is the final stage of his government as prime minister and, therefore, he wants to leave a legacy by guaranteeing the success of this agreement," Israeli analyst Mayer Cohen told Al Jazeera.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu was formally indicted in court on charges of corruption after he withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity against prosecution.

"When it became clear that he was going to be humiliated in the Knesset, he decided to abandon his request," said Yair Wallach, senior professor of Israeli studies at the University of London.

"The agreement is, therefore, very useful for Netanyahu because it can distract from corruption charges," Wallach added.

For Cohen, the agreement is equally important for Trump, who faces a political trial.

"The timing of this announcement is a way to push back his opponents (from Trump) by telling them that while they try to isolate him, he is still trying to see the big picture and leave a legacy," Cohen explained.

Shortly after the announcement, Hamas, which has led the Gaza Strip since 2007, issued a statement saying it will take measures to resist the implementation of the plan.

When the announcement began, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas initiated an emergency meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, an unprecedented movement, which also included Hamas officials in the West Bank.

Azzam al-Ahmad, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, confirmed to Al Jazeera that the Palestinian Authority has proposed an emergency summit to be held in Cairo on Saturday.

"The Arab League must refute this plan and all Arab states must unite against it," Ahmad said. "We call on the Gulf states specifically to reject this plan, especially because some of them have recently moved to normalize relations with Israel," he added.

Both Trump and Netanyahu thanked Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates for sending their ambassadors to attend the meeting at the White House.