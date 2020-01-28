2020 Super League: Anthony Gelling to break the & # 39; curse & # 39; of the Warrington Wolves Grand Final | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML124fd4ff54dda39105067ccf2448c32a11% %MINIFYHTML124fd4ff54dda39105067ccf2448c32a12%

For the Boston Red Sox, it was called the "Curse of the Bambino." For the Chicago Cubs, it was known as the "Curse of the Billy Goat."

For the warrington wolves? Well, it doesn't really have a name, but at least one of its squads believes it exists.

In the last 11 years, the Wolves lifted the Challenge Cup four times and claimed the League Leaders Shield twice. However, despite appearing in four Grand Finals during that same period, the Super League title so far has evaded them.

In fact, you have to go back to 1955 for the last time Warrington, without the nickname of the Wolves, was crowned rugby league champion, courtesy of a 7-3 victory over Oldham in the play-off final.

The Red Sox and the Major League Baseball Cubs memorably broke their old curses in 2004 and 2016 respectively, and the newcomer of the Wolves, Anthony Gelling, is determined to find a way to help end the problems of the Great Club Final

"I don't know what it is, I am convinced that there is a curse in the club, but nobody wants to believe it," Gelling said. Sky sports.

"I've been looking for voodoo magic and different ways to raise the spell, but I don't know what it is. We will solve something and do it."

However, in the absence of venturing into the dark arts, the international center of the Cook Islands is using the experience gained from more than a decade of professional experience to ensure that the Wolves silence critics and opposition fans who mock of them with songs of "always is your year,quot;.

"I'm just trying to influence the culture," Gelling said. "I'm 29 years old now, I'm not going to go in like the shy young man, so I just talk and I'm not afraid to do it if there is something that I think is not right or something we can do better."

"That is probably the way I can contribute the most, work hard and just do my job."

Gelling, one of Warrington's high profile signings for this year, returns to the Super League after two seasons out of the competition.

After spending 2018 playing in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors, the 29-year-old returned to the British game last year with Widnes Vikings, honoring his contract with the club despite suffering a decline from the Super League.

Gelling quickly struggled for the faithful Vikings in the Championship and helped the team reach the final of the inaugural Cup of 1895 in Wembley. However, it was a year that he also saw the historic club on the verge of extinction due to financial problems before a rescue package was drawn up.

Looking back, Gelling refers to 2019 as "the dark side of the rugby league," but he is grateful to have opened his eyes to the sometimes harsh realities of life in the professional game outside the top level.

"For me, the hardest part was that my family was waiting to come and waiting for visas," Gelling said.

Gelling spent the 2019 season playing for Widnes in the Championship

"I thought, are you waiting for visas to arrive, you prepare everything without knowing if I'm not going to have a job when you get here? That was the most stressful for me, which led my family to an abyss.

"We are all different, whether for financial reasons, young people who wanted to make a name for themselves that year and who had to find a club or work full time."

Not surprisingly, Gelling has been courted by the Super League clubs by 2020, including the former Wigan Warriors club that was trying to secure his return after starring between 2012 and 2017, not to mention that he became a fan favorite.

Instead, it was Warrington who won the race for his signature and, for a peculiarity of fate, Gelling will line up against the Cherry and the White in his first competitive start for the Wire at the opening of the Super League season on Thursday by the night.

Gelling celebrates an attempt against Warrington by Wigan in 2017

He also knows exactly what to expect in the derby at DW Stadium, as he has experienced these clashes many times during his days at Wigan.

"The derbies were always good," Gelling said. "Warrington was a team that always set the benchmark, always had a strong team that was big and fast, and every time we played against them we knew we had to go to another level to beat them."

"Those are the games you enjoy and remember when you overcome that obstacle and challenge, and I guess it's the same on the other side."

"Warrington, this year, will make Wigan and other teams set the benchmark we will have to overcome."