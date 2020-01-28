2020 Super Bowl betting guide: odds, prop bets, tips and trends to know for 49ers vs. Chiefs

We will see a new champion crowned in Miami on Sunday night when the Chiefs and the 49ers face off in Super Bowl 54. San Francisco hasn't won a Super Bowl since hitting the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in the Super Bowl. 29, while Kansas City hasn't even played on this stage since the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl 4.

The punters have made this game an effective pitch with Kansas City favored by one point, and the number has not yet moved significantly since the Super Bowl betting odds were first launched.

Here is a complete guide to betting on Super Bowl 54, which includes updated odds, prop bets, expert tips and more for 49ers vs.. Chiefs

Super Bowl 2020 fees

Kansas City Chiefs -1 vs. San Francisco 49ers, O / U 54

Although the spread has fluctuated slightly, there has been more action on the Chiefs than on the 49ers. The bettors have fallen in love with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City explosive offensive, so the Chiefs have been the choice in more than 60 percent of the bets made so far in online betting houses.

The final is an even more popular choice, and we have seen a significant movement in the total in this game. This game opened with a total of 51.5 points, and the vast majority of bets and money have reached the end. That led to this total increase to 54.5 points before the money began to fall in recent days.

Chiefs vs. Betting Trends 49ers

San Francisco is red hot when you enter this game. The 49ers were the best team in the NFC during the regular season and in the playoffs, and had no trouble covering both Minnesota and Green Bay in their previous two playoff games. They now have 6-1 ATS against teams with a winning record this season, and San Francisco has 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games after those comfortable victories.

The Chiefs have been even more impressive, overcoming double-digit deficits against Houston and Tennessee to reach the Super Bowl. Kansas City is 7-0-1 ATS in its last eight games, and the Chiefs are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite. They are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against teams with winning records.

Although the 49ers had the best defense in the NFL this season, the final could be the right play according to recent trends. The excess is 4-1-1 in the last six games of San Francisco, and the excess has cashed in seven of San Francisco's last nine games on grass. The final is 7-2 in the last nine Kansas City tournaments against teams with a winning record as well.

Super Bowl 54 support bets

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL today, and he has the highest / lowest in aerial yards in a Super Bowl we've seen in years. Mahomes' total has been set at 305.5 yards, and the initial money has reached the end. However, San Francisco finished the year as the best pass defense in the NFL, and the 49ers only allowed four quarterbacks to pitch for more than 300 yards in this defense.

Two of those quarterbacks only reached that total in trash time, but Drew Brees and Jared Goff were successful against this high school.

Despite throwing only eight passes in the NFC championship game, Jimmy Garoppolo's total for aerial yards was set at 239.5. San Francisco has largely avoided the pass in favor of the postseason race, as Jimmy G has thrown just 208 yards in the 49ers' two playoff games. This time they may not ask you to throw much, as the Kansas City race defense allowed 4.8 YPC during the regular season, but the Chiefs stood firm against Derrick Henry and the Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

Raheem Mostert is expected to have a decent afternoon on the ground after setting a record in the NFC Championship Game by running for 220 yards and four touchdowns. His cumulative total has been set at 75.5 yards on the ground, as the 49ers probably won't use the return of the committee with Tevin Coleman injuring his shoulder against the Packers.

Meanwhile, Damien Williams' total has been set at 51.5 yards on the ground even though Patrick Mahomes has outscored him in each of the two Kansas City playoff games. Williams ran for 47 yards against Houston and 45 yards against Tennessee, so this number raises an eyebrow given the strength of the first seven in San Francisco.