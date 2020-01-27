Zion Williamson gets his first victory in the NBA when the New Orleans pelicans beat the Boston Celtics | Basketball news





Zion Williamson enjoyed his first victory with the New Orleans pelicans

Zion Williamson had his first double-double in the NBA when the New Orleans Pelicans beat Boston Celtics visitors 123-108 for the first professional victory in the first draft pick.

Houston Rockets 110-117 Denver Nuggets

Toronto Raptors 110-106 San Antonio Spurs

Washington Wizards 133-152 Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 97-110 New York Knicks

LA Clippers 112-97 Orlando Magic

Phoenix Suns 109-114 Memphis Grizzlies

Boston Celtics 108-123 New Orleans Pelicans

Indiana Pacers 129-139 Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday led the pelicans with 25 points

Williamson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in his third game after the preseason knee surgery. Jrue Holiday scored a maximum of 25 points per team, and Derrick Favors added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Lonzo Ball added a total of 15 assists to go with eight points.

All-Star guard Kemba Walker led the Celtics with 35 points, Gordon Hayward scored 23 and Jaylen Brown, who returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, added 20.

Before the singing of the national anthem, the Pelicans maintained a 24-second silence in honor of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died along with one of his daughters, Gianna, and seven other people in a helicopter crash near Los Angels on Sunday. Morning.

When the game began, the teams followed the leadership of the Spurs and Raptors earlier in the day by dribbling the shot clock in Bryant's honor in their first possessions.

Damian Lillard scored more than 40 points for the third consecutive game

Damian Lillard continued his scoring spree with 50 points, matched his 13-assist season record and caught six rebounds to lead the Portland Trail Blazers beyond the Indiana Pacers visitors.

Lillard made 14 of 23 shots from the field, including 8 of 12 from a three-point range, to become the first player in franchise history to record three consecutive efforts of 40 points or more. CJ McCollum scored 28 points and made six triples for the Trail Blazers after missing the previous three games due to an ankle injury.

Jeremy Lamb scored 28 points and Domantas Sabonis had 27 points, 14 rebounds and a total of 11 assists for the Pacers, who lost for the second time in their last nine games. Indiana lost its eleventh consecutive game in Portland.

Washington Wizards 133-152 Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young was the best scorer against the Washington Wizards with 45 points

Trae Young responded emotionally to the death of Kobe Bryant producing 45 points and 14 assists to help the Atlanta Hawks defeat the visiting Washington Wizards.

Young started the game using number 8, Bryant's original jersey number, before switching to his usual number 11, and also wore Bryant's number 24 on the back of his shoes.

It was the eighth time this season that Young has more than 40 points. He was 13 of 24 from the floor, 13 of 16 from the line and had six rebounds. Five other players scored in double figures: De & # 39; Andre Hunter with 25, Kevin Huerter with 18, John Collins with 16, Bruno Fernando with 14 and Cam Reddish with 13. Fernando had 12 rebounds.

Bradley Beal had 40 points and six assists for Washington, which had six other players with double points. Troy Brown Jr. finished with 19 points.

Houston Rockets 110-117 Denver Nuggets

Jerami Grant scored a maximum of 25 points in the season for the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, Jerami Grant scored a maximum of 25 points in the season when the Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets short-handed

Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris each scored 17 points, Will Barton had 11 and Malik Beasley 10 for Denver.

The Rockets played without top NBA scorer James Harden due to a bruise on the left thigh that head coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni said could keep him out of the game Monday in Utah.

LA Clippers 112-97 Orlando Magic

Kawhi Leonard was the best scorer of the Clippers when they beat Orlando Magic on Sunday night

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and caught 14 rebounds, and Landry Shamet and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points each, as the LA Clippers used a third-quarter charge to achieve a victory on the road.

Lou Williams scored 15 points when the Clippers improved to 4-1 on their six-game road trip. Leonard extended his streak of 30 points throughout his career to eight.

Michael Carter-Williams scored 15 points when the Magic lost its third consecutive game and fell for the fifth time in its last six games.

Orlando lost twice to the Clippers during that period, falling 122-95 in Los Angeles on December 16.

Toronto Raptors 110-106 San Antonio Spurs

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points in the first half for the Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, 30 of them in a dominant first half, and Fred VanVleet hit the decisive triple at the last minute when the Toronto Raptors had a victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

It was Toronto's seventh consecutive victory, tying its best season. The last team to beat the Raptors was San Antonio, who defeated the Raptors 105-104 in Toronto on January 12.

Toronto led by 19 points in the first quarter, by a dozen at halftime, but only by one point before the final period. The Spurs then scored 12 of the first 15 points of the period to take an eight-point lead before the Raptors responded with a 14-0 run.

Phoenix Suns 109-114 Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzilies to victory

Ja Morant scored 23 points to lead three Memphis players with more than 20 points when host Grizzlies resisted the Phoenix Suns.

Three other Grizzlies players scored in double figures, with Jonas Valanciunas adding 12 points, and Brandon Clarke and De & # 39; Anthony Melton each scored 10 from the bank. Morant also had eight assists.

Kyle Anderson, starting instead of an unavailable Jae Crowder (knee pain), had a total of 12 rebounds.

Devin Booker of Phoenix led all scorers with 36 points, his fourth game in the last five has scored at least 35. Deandre Ayton scored 17 points, caught 15 rebounds and achieved three steals.

After the somber tribute, Memphis went ahead 30-18 after the first quarter. Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks carried much of the scoring load from the beginning, and Jackson and Brooks finished with 20 points.

Brooklyn Nets 97-110 New York Knicks

Julius Randle had 22 points and 15 rebounds for the New York Knicks

Reggie Bullock drove a decisive run in the third quarter by hitting three consecutive points, including the basket that gave the New York Knicks the definitive advantage, in his victory against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Julius Randle had 22 points and 15 rebounds, as the Knicks won for the third time in 13 games. Marcus Morris Sr. scored 21 points, Taj Gibson scored 11 points and Bullock added 10 points. Mitchell Robinson (12 points) and Frank Ntilikina (11 points) each wrote down two digits from the bank.

Spencer Dinwiddle scored 23 points for the Nets, who have lost six of seven and have 3-14 since Christmas. Taurean Prince had 14 points while Rodions Kurucs scored 12 points. Joe Harris and Garrett Temple added 11 points each.

The Nets were left without Kyrie Irving, a close friend of Bryant, who was not involved in the game for personal reasons.

