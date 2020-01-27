Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus outbreak intensifies and spreads to France
As of this morning, the outbreak of a mysterious coronavirus has killed at least 80 people in China, has made thousands sick and has spread to at least 10 countries. That includes three confirmed cases in France, the first European country on that growing international list. Here is the latest.
Almost all global infections involve people who traveled from China. A senior health official in Beijing warned on Sunday that the spread of the disease was accelerating, partly because it was being transmitted and transmitted by apparently healthy people.
Yesterday: Five million people left Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus originated, before travel was restricted, the city mayor said, a surprising revelation that intensified questions about the government's late response.
Related: China's flawed response to the outbreak may be another sign of how President Xi Jinping's political dominance hinders the internal debate over key political decisions, analysts say to our Beijing-based correspondents.
Whats Next: The Chinese government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday weekend by three days, until next Sunday, in an effort to temporarily limit travel.
The Italian League match loses a key election
The party of nationalist leader Matteo Salvini He lost a regional election on Sunday that he hoped would set the stage for his return to power, a perspective that once thrilled populists in Europe and threatened his establishment.
Mr. Salvini had made a feverish campaign before the vote, in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, in the hope that a victory would provide ammunition in his calls for early national elections. But the voters there, who have typically supported the communist and leftist parties, rejected the candidate of their anti-migrant League party by a margin of about five percentage points.
Go deeper: Five Star, an anti-establishment party in the ruling coalition of Italy, was humiliated in the elections, which generated more questions about its viability as a result of The resignation of its leader last week.
How Iran hid its deadly mistake
Come clean or I will give up. That is what President Hassan Rouhani of Iran told the main commanders who had been covering up the accidental demolition of a Ukrainian passenger plane over Tehran.
It was only then, three days after the plane crashed in early January, that the country's supreme leader ordered the government to recognize its fatal error.
We have An in-depth report on the cover-up and its political implications. Take away key: the Islamic The Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite force charged with defending the clerical government of Iran at home and abroad, set aside the elected government at a time of national crisis.
As we know: Our reporter interviewed current and former Iranian officials, members of the Revolutionary Guard and people close to the intimate circle of the supreme leader.
In Baghdad: In a protest organized by an Shiite anti-American cleric and armed groups with ties to Iran, it is estimated that between 200,000 and 250,000 Iraqis gathered on Friday to protest the United States military presence in the country. (An American drone attack that killed a high Iranian commander in the Iraqi capital on January 3 has caused widespread public anger.)
How solid are the European values after the Holocaust?
World leaders and dignitaries will meet today for a solemn ceremony in Auschwitz in Poland to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi death camp.
But these days writes our head of the Warsaw office, some are concerned that post-Holocaust European values are eroding amid a wave of anti-Semitism and dehumanizing political rhetoric on the continent and in the United States.
Even the memory of Auschwitz, where 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were killed, has been armed. Case in point: a ceremony at a Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem last week was clouded by a bitter dispute over the history of World War II between Poland and Russia.
Yesterday: Mark Rutte of the Netherlands became the first Dutch prime minister to apologize for his country's role during the Holocaust and his lack of action against the persecution of the Jews.
The risky trip to Europe
After the great migration of 2015, in which more than one million undocumented immigrants landed in Europe, the authorities in Turkey, Greece and Hungary responded by reducing the migration of undocumented immigrants by more than 90 percent.
Now, migrants who risk the trip to Europe travel up and back the hills and icy mountains that line the border of Bosnia with Croatia.
The terrain, in the photo above, contains land mines from the Balkan wars. And the Croatian authorities usually force all those who cross safely to turn around, without letting them apply for asylum.
This is what is happening most.
The impeachment process: John Bolton, the former United States national security adviser, writes in a draft book that President Trump wanted to continue freezing $ 391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until the officials there investigated his political rivals. The revelation could complicate the case that Trump's lawyers plan to present at his political trial.
Israeli politics: Middle Eastern experts see the long-awaited Trump administration's peace plan for the region, which the president is expected to present when he meets today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel in Washington, primarily as a "reinforcement,quot; for the Netanyahu's desperate campaign. To stay in power.
And now for the backstory in …
The Bill Clinton political trial
We ask Peter Baker, our White House chief correspondent, to reflect on an important moment in the period before the last presidential indictment and compare it to the current trial. He has covered both.
This week, twenty-two years ago, there was a milestone in the latest presidential political trial drama. President Bill Clinton was on the defensive after The Washington Post, where he was working at the time, broke the news that Ken Starr was investigating whether he committed perjury to cover up an adventure with a White House intern.
Mr. Clinton took the microphone at the end of an event, looked angry at the journalists in the room, moved his finger and, with Hillary Clinton standing behind him, said forcefully: "I didn't have sex with that woman, miss Lewinsky
Two things caught our attention: one, which seemed to briefly leave her name blank, referring to it as "that woman,quot;, before invoking it. But the second was the intensity of his denial. I was crazy hot. At that time, before the DNA and the testimony of the grand jury, we did not know if the story we were pursuing was false or if the president of the United States was lying to us and the country. Of course, we later discovered what it was.
Now, when Ken Starr reappears as President Trump's lawyer in the current political trial trial, and the administration's explanations of what happened continue to fluctuate, it’s hard not to feel deja vu.
