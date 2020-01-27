Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus outbreak intensifies and spreads to France

As of this morning, the outbreak of a mysterious coronavirus has killed at least 80 people in China, has made thousands sick and has spread to at least 10 countries. That includes three confirmed cases in France, the first European country on that growing international list. Here is the latest.

Almost all global infections involve people who traveled from China. A senior health official in Beijing warned on Sunday that the spread of the disease was accelerating, partly because it was being transmitted and transmitted by apparently healthy people.

Yesterday: Five million people left Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus originated, before travel was restricted, the city mayor said, a surprising revelation that intensified questions about the government's late response.

%MINIFYHTML927a2a605fa09b917172fc387ce04e6013% %MINIFYHTML927a2a605fa09b917172fc387ce04e6014%

Related: China's flawed response to the outbreak may be another sign of how President Xi Jinping's political dominance hinders the internal debate over key political decisions, analysts say to our Beijing-based correspondents.