Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Coronavirus outbreak shakes countries and markets
The death toll in China from respiratory disease increased to at least 81. With thousands of new cases, the government extended the Lunar New Year vacations in three days in an effort to limit travel and the spread of germs in places of job. Here is the latest.
According to some experts, a blockade that affects 56 million people could make the situation worse, even by exacerbating the shortage of medical supplies, although they are divided. Hospital workers are calling for tighter border controls as holiday travelers return, and Chinese officials are competing to contain public anger against the government.
Shares fell and oil prices fell on Monday due to the spread of the virus, worrying investors around the world. The Chinese currency also fell, while investors moved to safe shelters like gold.
The reaching: Most of the almost 3,000 people who contracted the virus live in China, but it has spread to 10 other countries. At least 110 people are being evaluated in the USA. UU.
Inside China: In addition to the antiviral H.I.V. drugs, authorities told doctors to prescribe traditional medicine. Hospitals are overwhelmed, since the country does not have a functioning primary care system and people go to hospitals with little staff, even on a normal day. the Weaknesses are more pronounced in the poorest areas.
Another angle: Many airlines are accommodating travelers who wish to modify, delay or cancel China itineraries. This is what you should know.
Trump's new revelations shake Washington
Republicans They are in disarray following the details that emerged from a book written by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, whose draft was submitted to the White House for review on December 30.
Some angrily press the White House in private, saying the account surprised them.
Bolton's draft says that Trump wanted to continue freezing security aid to Ukraine until he received help with investigations into Democrats, an account that fits a central aspect of the prosecution of Democrats. Trump denied saying that to Bolton.
The trial of political judgment: President Trump's legal team completely ignored Bolton's account and doubled claims that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine just because he was worried about corruption there.
Ken Starr, a key player in the Clinton prosecution who is now serving in Trump's defense, seemed to unite left and right: in boredom, offering a comprehensive review of the history of political judgment and legal standards.
Analysis: Our White House chief correspondent writes that, in an alternative universe, this could have been the moment that changed everything. But in the current era, it is too early to know if it will matter.
Kobe Bryant: bright, complicated, cried
Presidents, athletes, celebrities and fans around the world. They shared what the basketball legend had meant to them, and thousands attended Bryant's 41-year-old memorials and the other victims of a helicopter crash that killed everyone on board in Calabasas, California.
The nine victims, including Bryant's daughter, Gianna, 13, were traveling to Mamba Sports Academy, Bryant's athletic training facility. Other passengers included the pilot, a college baseball coach and a mother and daughter.
Teammates and colleagues praised Bryant as one of the best in the game, breaking in public and in tribute videos. Italy, where he lived between the ages of 6 and 13, said he would maintain moments of silence. Southern Californians united in their pain.
"All baby boomers can tell you where they were when they learned that J.F.K. was shot," writes Sam Dolnick, an assistant editor at the Times. "Now basketball fans have their own terrible version."
The crash: The helicopter had received special approval to fly Sunday in a thick fog. If the pilot made the right decision on his route, he will probably be at the center of the crash investigation.
Complicated legacy: Bryant earned 18 All-Star selections, among many other prestigious awards. An accusation of sexual assault against him in 2003 would change the number of people who saw him, although he remained very popular.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
When friends share your life online
Nora Ephron once said: "Everything is a copy." But in 2020, the most appropriate wording may be: "Everything is content."
More and more people are turning their personal lives into full-time careers on social networks. But what happens when your friends don't feel so comfortable being part of the excessive exchange? Can be The big question of the era of influencer.
This is what is happening most.
United States Immigration: The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to move forward with plans to deny residence cards to immigrants who are believed to occasionally use public benefits such as food stamps and Medicaid. Legal challenges to politics will continue to advance in the courts throughout the country.
Prince andrew Federal prosecutors in the United States have tried to interview him about Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, but he has provided "zero cooperation," said the US prosecutor in Manhattan.
Poplars Recently published information about a fourth Soviet spy recently discovered in the New Mexico laboratory during wartime, home of the US atomic bomb program. UU., Indicates that his espionage may have been the most harmful of all.
Grammy: Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old pop superstar, took top prizes with five wins, including the record of the year and the best new artist. Many used the ceremony in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Further encouraged by the former rector, Thomas Stanley, the villagers agreed and adhered to their agreement, even when entire families died. (Mr. Mompesson survived, apparently against his expectations, but his wife, Catherine, did not).
When the outbreak ended the following November, 260 people in Eyam had died; In most cases, that was more than half of the population.
But the lives they saved, in nearby villages and larger cities, were almost certainly thousands.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Peter Robins, an editor in our London newsroom that grew about 40 miles from Eyam, wrote the Background Story today. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about whether American football is too dangerous for children.
• Here is our Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Piece of ice (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The New York Times R,amp;D team is working in collaboration with IBM Garage on the News Provenance Project, an effort to use blockchain to make valid photo information "travel with,quot; images posted on networks social.