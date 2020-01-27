Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Coronavirus outbreak shakes countries and markets

The death toll in China from respiratory disease increased to at least 81. With thousands of new cases, the government extended the Lunar New Year vacations in three days in an effort to limit travel and the spread of germs in places of job. Here is the latest.

According to some experts, a blockade that affects 56 million people could make the situation worse, even by exacerbating the shortage of medical supplies, although they are divided. Hospital workers are calling for tighter border controls as holiday travelers return, and Chinese officials are competing to contain public anger against the government.

Shares fell and oil prices fell on Monday due to the spread of the virus, worrying investors around the world. The Chinese currency also fell, while investors moved to safe shelters like gold.

%MINIFYHTML115e7949b0d354fd6f4a46a008dcad5e13% %MINIFYHTML115e7949b0d354fd6f4a46a008dcad5e14%

The reaching: Most of the almost 3,000 people who contracted the virus live in China, but it has spread to 10 other countries. At least 110 people are being evaluated in the USA. UU.