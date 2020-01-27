YOU. She is heartbroken and clings to her family: she tells Tiny Harris how much she loves her in an emotional message after the deaths of Kobe Bryant and Gianna

The death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, has broken the heart of this whole world. People mourn the father and his baby and on all social networks, you can see heartbreaking and emotional messages.

People also send their love and prayers to Kobe's wife, Vanessa, and their other daughters, along with all their loved ones.

2020 started painfully and LA will never be the same again.

Rapper T.I. He is devastated and flooded his social media account with emotional messages about Kobe, but he also addressed his own family.

It hurts and said that family is the most important and that we should live this day as if it were the last. Look at his message for Tiny Harris.

‘I love you Mrs. H. @majorgirl imperfections, misunderstandings and everything … We have shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together. I know I've had my moments, but … despite all my shortcomings and transgressions, the fact remains …

You give me a thousand options and I would always choose you. 🚫🧢 I couldn't imagine living in a world without you … or letting you and the children have to live without me. I am determined to make you happy by any means necessary … YOU LIKE IT OR NOT! To love, appreciate, protect, provide and whatever it takes … Forever! # MrandMrsH ", Tip subtitled his post.

Tiny responded and said: "I will always love you until the end of time Council,quot; Mr. and Mrs. H … "

A follower posted this: ‘Yes! Let's make sure we always tell our loved ones that we love them ❤️ ’and someone else wrote:" That's what I'm talking about you in your things, go ahead and get some greatness, I love you, man. "

Another Instagram installer said: trouble @ troubleman31 @majorgirl Change your whole perspective, huh? My husband gets nervous … but it would be a disaster if something ever happened to him! "

Rest in peace, Kobe and Gianna! Send all your love and prayers to the family.



