YOU. She gets excited about her baby, the heiress Harris after praising all her children

YOU. He couldn't put aside his and Tiny Harris's daughter, Heiress Harris, and he shared a video on his social media account with his daughter. He also wrote an emotional message too.

This happens after the tragic accident that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter, along with seven other people.

Tip made sure to praise all his children in his social media account and his wife, Tiny. In light of the horrible tragedy that just happened, Tip wanted to make sure to shout his love for his whole family.

‘As I know you still can't read, I will only post one of my favorite videos of my girl and my big girl Violeta! I love you both endlessly and I don't know where I would be without you‼ ️Fun fact: The heiress would stop crying instantly when I played Purple Rain Tip️ ’Tip captioned her post.

Someone said: "Music makes the world a better place," and another follower published this: "As intelligent as she will read soon."

A fan only had words of praise for Tip: ‘So beautiful 🥰🥰🥰 I appreciate the love he has for all his family members and the time it took to recognize each one. The love of a father is a beautiful gift, as is that of a child. Thank you for sharing with us. & # 39;

A follower published this: "She will rise beyond her years, since she recognizes eternal music," and a fan said: "Don't interpret the heiress like that, she is very intelligent, I bet she can also read. Blessings."

An admirer also got excited about Heiress: "She naturally has a good ear," she got it from her mom and dad, "and an Instagram installer said,quot; Purple Rain will make it clear! She knew what it was! 💜🎶 so cute! LOL ".

Tip is really disconsolate after the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Send your prayers to the families of all who have lost their lives.



