YOU. He publicly apologizes to his daughter Deyjah Harris after the Hymen drama

The rapper & # 39; Not Mediocre & # 39; She takes her Instagram account to issue an apology to both Deyjah and Tiny Harris's daughter, Zonnique, along with several photos of them together.

The death of Kobe Bryant apparently is hitting YOU. so strong that he decided to publicly apologize to all members of his family before it is too late. This included his daughter Deyjah Harris, who was previously embarrassed to say that she always has her hymen checked on her birthday to make sure the teen is still a virgin.

On Sunday, January 26, Tip shared on Instagram several photos of him with Deyjah and Zonnique, the daughter of Tiny Harris (Cotta Tameka) In the long legend of the publication, the rapper "Not Mediocre" spoke about the two women, whom he described as "independent, strong, bright and stubborn young women", before saying: "Please forgive me for all and each of the imperfections that cause misunderstanding between us … "

He continued: "Load my mind, not my heart. You see that life can throw curved balls at us and sometimes give us some bad hatred. But rest assured that you will NEVER find yourself too high or too low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together … You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE … AND AFTER! "

Deyjah has not responded to his post, although Zonnique has resorted to the comments section to write: "I love you, dad."

Last November, Tip caused a stir among people after he revealed that he always verifies Deyjah's virginity on his birthday. The controversy led Deyjah to deactivate his Instagram account, although he has now returned. Despite the reaction, the "Ant Man and the Wasp"Star stood up for his comment and insisted he didn't understand the whole drama.

"I think that at the time or the time when our women, black women, are the most unprotected, neglected and neglected women on the planet, they criticize me because I am willing to go further to protect mine." "he said in Jada Pinkett Smith& # 39; s "Red Table Talk"." Whatever is most important to me in my life, I will deal with that very carefully. And I don't understand how that looks like something so wrong. "