YOU. He praises his boys on social networks: "You represent different parts of me,quot;

YOU. He is devastated after the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, and continues to post emotional messages about the family on social media. Take this tragic opportunity for your whole family to know how powerful your love for them is.

After declaring his love for Tiny Harris and his daughters, he also praises his sons. Look at the message below.

‘I am very proud of each and every one of you. Each of you somehow represents different parts of me that have made yours. I am impressed by his growth and maturity and honored to guide, guide and direct him as he learns to master his destiny. I love you all more than you know, "Tip began his message.

He continued and said: ‘I want you to always walk through life being absolutely sure of that. I can't wait to see how you apply your greatness and shock to the world. Regardless of our discrepancies and misunderstandings, trust and believe that I will do my best to help you perfect your gifts. You will NEVER have to do it and solve it alone !!! I love you all !!! @domani @ phase_4 @kidsaiyan_ @majorpharris ".

Followers appreciated what Tip is doing and made sure to praise him in the comments.

Someone said: ‘You never stop surprising … your love for the family is really inspiring ❤️’ and a follower posted this: ‘I feel like everyone is having the same conversation with their loved ones right now 🙏🏼’

Another commentator wrote: "The tragedy of the Bryant family put so many things in perspective for many … our time here is short and we appreciate our loved ones while they are here to receive it❤❤🕊🙏🏾"

Someone else said: ‘What you are doing is phenomenal! This is the mentality and attitude that we must spread in our communities. Continue to spread and support love and compassion. Use Let's use this moment as fuel to ignite our communities to come together. May all our families come together. God bless your family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 ’

This is a really sad day for everyone.



