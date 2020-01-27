YOU. He begs his daughter Deyjah Harris to forgive him in an emotional message for her and Zonnique Pullins after being beaten by the death of Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Rapper T.I. He has turned to social networks to share a powerful message for his three daughters: Zonnique Pullins, Deyjah Harris and Heiress Harris.

Like the rest of the universe, Tiny Harris's husband was hit hard by the death of American legend Kobe Bryant and his baby, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant.

YOU. He took the opportunity to apologize to his daughter Deyjah, whom he embarrassed when talking about his trips to the gynecologist and the fact that he accompanied her to make sure she is still a virgin.

The MC said: “I love you, girls, more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown a lot before my own eyes and flourished in strong, brightly stubborn and independent young women. I am very proud of you two, and I love you to infinity, more than you will ever know. Forgive me for each and every one of the imperfections that cause misunderstanding between us … Load my mind, not my heart. You see, life can throw us curved balls and give us some pretty bad hands sometimes. ”

He added: "But rest assured that you will NEVER be in a place too high or too low for me to be there to catch it when it falls. I just can't let another second pass without letting you know while we're still here in this life together. .. You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE … AND AFTER‼ ️ @princess_of_da_south @zonniquejailee "

A fan had this reaction to the message: "Yes, today he taught us that it is important that you tell your loved ones how much you love them because you never know what could happen."

Another commentator declared: "The true definition of a,quot; Hustler "… A man with a huge heart of gold! 💛✨ My favorite rapper of all time, actor and family man! Much respect ✊🏽, IT! I greet you from state 808! ALOHA …… .. 🤍 "

This follower shared: "Love, yours!" Today is a day to put into perspective the most important! Today it will make us appreciate and love our loved ones ❤️ ".

Zonnique responded quickly: "I love you, pops."

A commenter told Zonnique that they hope Deyjah can forgive his father someday for his action.

The person wrote: “I hope your sister forgives him too. Life is too short! 💔🙏🏽 "

Time will tell if Deyjah will accept the olive branch.



