Home Entertainment You have to see these sincere moments captured by the camera in...

You have to see these sincere moments captured by the camera in the Grammys

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>You have to see these sincere moments captured by the camera in the Grammys
%MINIFYHTMLb4dd19b49bde262177d77edeaf5b63b511% %MINIFYHTMLb4dd19b49bde262177d77edeaf5b63b512%

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Lizzo opened the 62nd annual awards ceremony interpreting its successes and dedicating the night to Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys He also talked about the legend of the Lakers, who died in a helicopter accident that same day.

"To be honest, we are all feeling a crazy sadness right now," said Keys, who was the host of the night. "We all felt very sad tonight, but today, Los Angeles, the United States, the entire world, lost a hero, and we are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

%MINIFYHTMLb4dd19b49bde262177d77edeaf5b63b513% %MINIFYHTMLb4dd19b49bde262177d77edeaf5b63b514%

Several celebrities also paid tribute to the basketball star on the red carpet.

But with heavy hearts, artists and attendees continued the night. Billie eilish He was the big winner of the night. The "bad boy,quot; star took home trophies in the four main categories: Album of the Year, Recording of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. In fact, he made history by becoming the first female artist to sweep these categories in one night. He also won in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album.

Ariana Grande, the Jonas brothers, Demi lovato, Camila Cabello and more stars also took the stage to perform.

While fans captured most of the action on television, there were still some moments they couldn't see. To see some of the best candid moments, check out the gallery.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

The celebrities walked hand in hand in the awards ceremony.

Billie Eilish, Finneas O & # 39; Connell, Lizzo, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish, Finneas O & # 39; Connell and Lizzo

We can only imagine what these three were talking about.

Usher, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Usher

The artist smiled as he walked behind the scenes. Honored in the afternoon The prince with a performance in the awards ceremony.

Chris Brown, Royalty Brown, 2020 Grammys, Family, Kid Plus Ones, Candids

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Chris Brown and Royalty Brown

It was a dad-daughter date night for these two.

Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Grammys 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban

Talk about a group full of stars!

Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Dan + Shay, Grammys 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Timothy Kuratek / CBS

Dan + Shay

The two were "speechless,quot; after winning the Best Country Duo / Group Performance award.

Shawn Mendes, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shawn mendes

The 21-year-old singer showed a smile as he walked behind the scenes.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The actress stuck out her husband's tongue on the red carpet.

Lizzo, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Cándido

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Lizzo

The "Truth hurts,quot; star is pictured behind the scenes.

Lil Nas X, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Francis Specker / CBS

Lil Nas X, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

The trio posed for a photo during the awards ceremony.

Lizzo, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Cándido

Francis Specker / CBS

Lizzo

From the look of this image, it is safe to say that the artist felt good as hell upon arrival.

LL Cool J, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

LL Cool J, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The couple looked great on the red carpet.

Lilly Singh, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Lilly singh

Singh brought a bag full of Skittles and shared his candy on the red carpet.

Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candids

John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrissy Teigen and Ariana Grande

The cookbook author gave the Grammy nominee a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The country singer bowed to the artist after his incredible duo.

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

John Legend and DJ Khaled

Other! The two artists embraced after winning in the category of Best Rap / Sung Performance for "Higher,quot;.

Camila Cabello, Grammys 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Camila Cabello

The celebrity "Miss,quot; gave her dad, Alexander, a great squeeze after his emotional performance of "First Man,quot;.

Billie Eilish, Finneas O & # 39; Connell, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Billie Eilish and Finneas O & # 39; Connell

The "bad boy,quot; star couldn't believe he won the Album of the Year for When we all fall asleep, where do we go?.

Ariana Grande, Tyler the Creator, Grammys 2020, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Tyler, the creator and Ariana Grande

The artists made a fierce pose on the red carpet.

For a summary of the 2020 Grammy Awards, look ME! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©