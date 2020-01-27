You have to see these sincere moments captured by the camera in the Grammys

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Lizzo opened the 62nd annual awards ceremony interpreting its successes and dedicating the night to Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys He also talked about the legend of the Lakers, who died in a helicopter accident that same day.

"To be honest, we are all feeling a crazy sadness right now," said Keys, who was the host of the night. "We all felt very sad tonight, but today, Los Angeles, the United States, the entire world, lost a hero, and we are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

Several celebrities also paid tribute to the basketball star on the red carpet.

But with heavy hearts, artists and attendees continued the night. Billie eilish He was the big winner of the night. The "bad boy,quot; star took home trophies in the four main categories: Album of the Year, Recording of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. In fact, he made history by becoming the first female artist to sweep these categories in one night. He also won in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album.

Ariana Grande, the Jonas brothers, Demi lovato, Camila Cabello and more stars also took the stage to perform.