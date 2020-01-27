You have to see these sincere moments captured by the camera in the Grammys

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Lizzo opened the 62nd annual awards ceremony interpreting its successes and dedicating the night to Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys He also talked about the legend of the Lakers, who died in a helicopter accident that same day.
"To be honest, we are all feeling a crazy sadness right now," said Keys, who was the host of the night. "We all felt very sad tonight, but today, Los Angeles, the United States, the entire world, lost a hero, and we are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built."
Several celebrities also paid tribute to the basketball star on the red carpet.
But with heavy hearts, artists and attendees continued the night. Billie eilish He was the big winner of the night. The "bad boy,quot; star took home trophies in the four main categories: Album of the Year, Recording of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. In fact, he made history by becoming the first female artist to sweep these categories in one night. He also won in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album.
Ariana Grande, the Jonas brothers, Demi lovato, Camila Cabello and more stars also took the stage to perform.
While fans captured most of the action on television, there were still some moments they couldn't see. To see some of the best candid moments, check out the gallery.
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid
The celebrities walked hand in hand in the awards ceremony.
Billie Eilish, Finneas O & # 39; Connell and Lizzo
We can only imagine what these three were talking about.
Usher
The artist smiled as he walked behind the scenes. Honored in the afternoon The prince with a performance in the awards ceremony.
Chris Brown and Royalty Brown
It was a dad-daughter date night for these two.
Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban
Talk about a group full of stars!
Dan + Shay
The two were "speechless,quot; after winning the Best Country Duo / Group Performance award.
Shawn mendes
The 21-year-old singer showed a smile as he walked behind the scenes.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
The actress stuck out her husband's tongue on the red carpet.
Lizzo
The "Truth hurts,quot; star is pictured behind the scenes.
Lil Nas X, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
The trio posed for a photo during the awards ceremony.
Lizzo
From the look of this image, it is safe to say that the artist felt good as hell upon arrival.
LL Cool J, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The couple looked great on the red carpet.
Lilly singh
Singh brought a bag full of Skittles and shared his candy on the red carpet.
Chrissy Teigen and Ariana Grande
The cookbook author gave the Grammy nominee a sweet kiss on the cheek.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
The country singer bowed to the artist after his incredible duo.
John Legend and DJ Khaled
Other! The two artists embraced after winning in the category of Best Rap / Sung Performance for "Higher,quot;.
Camila Cabello
The celebrity "Miss,quot; gave her dad, Alexander, a great squeeze after his emotional performance of "First Man,quot;.
Billie Eilish and Finneas O & # 39; Connell
The "bad boy,quot; star couldn't believe he won the Album of the Year for When we all fall asleep, where do we go?.
Tyler, the creator and Ariana Grande
The artists made a fierce pose on the red carpet.
